Former Purdue National Championship Coach Carolyn Peck Receives Prestigious Media Honor
Carolyn Peck has received a prestigious media honor for her work on ESPN covering both women's college basketball and the WNBA. The former Purdue women's basketball head coach was named the recipient of the 2025 WBCA Mel Greenberg Media Award.
An announcement regarding Peck's achievement was released on Monday. Peck has worked at ESPN in different stints over the last 25 years, jumping back and forth between broadcasting and coaching.
She has been a mainstay on ESPN's coverage of women's college basketball and the WNBA consistently since 2018.
“Carolyn Peck has contributed to the game of women’s basketball in many ways — as a collegiate student-athlete, collegiate national championship winning coach, and professional coach. For her efforts as a coach, Carolyn has earned the honor of induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. This award compliments her talent as a member of the media in covering the sport,” said WBCA executive director Danielle Donehew in a statement.
“Carolyn has become a trusted broadcaster for the game, both in studio and as a color analyst. She provides a powerful example of the game with her history as well as a joyful and thoughtful delivery to bring the television audience into the richness of the game experience. Carolyn’s testimony on camera represents the coaches’ perspective during this important chapter of the game.”
“Congratulations to Carolyn, who I’ve known personally a long time and is the latest in a long line of outstanding recipients. Through her storytelling during her NCAA and WNBA broadcasts on ESPN and with use of her knowledge that she has accumulated from her successful playing and coaching career, she has brought understanding and enjoyment of the women’s game to millions of viewers across the globe,” said Greenberg. “Most definitely, Carolyn is a worthy contributor to the growth of the sport to where it is today.”
Peck, who has covered basketball as a media personality in multiple stints over the last 25 years, was the head coach at Purdue from 1997-99. In her two seasons leading the Boilermakers, the team posted a 57-11 record, won a pair of Big Ten Tournament titles and won the Big Ten regular season championship in 1999.
In 1999, the Boilers posted a 34-1 record and won the national championship. Purdue is still the only Big Ten program to win a national title in women's basketball.
After two seasons at Purdue, Peck was hired to be the coach of the WNBA's Orlando Miracle, where she spent three seasons (1999-2001). She led Orlando to the Eastern Conference semifinals in the 2000 season.
Peck then spent five years at Florida (2002-07), posting a 72-76 record and leading the Gators to two NCAA Tournament appearances and won trip to the WNIT.
“Having been a part of this game, from player to assistant coach to the privilege of winning a national championship, I have had the great privilege of sharing this game I love,” said Peck. “As a guardian of the game, it was an honor to experience the evolution of women’s basketball and help bring it to record setting heights. I am honored to be recognized by Mel Greenberg and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.”
The Mel Greenberg Media Award is named after a longtime Philadelphia Inquirer sportswriter who founded the Associated Press top-25 poll in women's basketball. Per the WBCA website, "The award that bears his name is presented annually to a member of the media or sports communications professional who has best displayed a commitment to women’s basketball and to advancing the role of the media in the women’s game."
