Ex-Purdue WBB Guard Sophie Swanson Releases Statement After Entering Transfer Portal
Former Purdue guard Sophie Swanson has released a statement after entering her name into the NCAA transfer portal. The sophomore decided to explore her opportunities outside of West Lafayette last week.
Swanson averaged 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in her two seasons with the Boilermakers. She will have two years of eligibility to use at her next destination.
"First, I want to start by thanking the Purdue staff for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this program. To my teammates — thank you for being by my side through every high and low. I'll always be grateful for our time together on and off the court," Swanson wrote. "To the athletic training and support staff — thank you for being there behind the scenes. Your constant care, encouragement, and support helped me through every step of this journey, and I'll always appreciate everything you do.
"To the fans and everyone who made Mackey feel like home — your love and support never went unnoticed. I'm excited for what's ahead and fully trusting God's plan as I move into this next chapter."
In two seasons at Purdue, Swanson scored 441 points, grabbed 82 rebounds and dished out 54 assists. She also shot the three-point shot at a 34% clip.
Swanson is one of six Boilers to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. Others include Jordyn Poole, Rashunda Jones, Amiyah Reynolds, Mila Reynolds and Jayla Smith.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
PECK RECEIVES MAJOR MEDIA AWARD: Former Purdue coach and national champion Carolyn Peck has received the WBCA Mel Greenberg Media Award for her role as a commentator in women's basketball. CLICK HERE
JONES HITS TRANSFER PORTAL: Purdue sophomore guard Rashunda Jones has entered the NCAA transfer portal. She averaged 9.8 points and 3.7 assists per game for the Boilermakers last season. CLICK HERE
POOLE ENTERS PORTAL: Purdue freshman guard Jordyn Poole has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. She appeared in eight games for the Boilermakers this past season. CLICK HERE