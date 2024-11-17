Former Purdue Guard Chase Martin Has Career Night in Missouri State's Win Over Tulsa
Former Purdue guard Chase Martin produced a career night on Saturday for Missouri State in a triple-overtime thriller. The former Boilermaker scored a career-high 18 points, helping lead the Bears to a 111-106 victory over Tulsa.
Martin came off the bench for the Bears on Saturday and dropped 18 points on five-of-11 shooting from the floor. He also had three rebounds, three assists, one block and a steal for Missouri State.
It was a big win for the Bears, who improved to 2-1 on the season. It was also the first loss of the year for Tulsa.
Martin spent four seasons at Purdue before deciding to transfer to Missouri State for his final season of eligibility. He is playing for his father, Cuonzo Martin, who was also a former Purdue player and assistant coach to both Gene Keady and Matt Painter.
So far this season, Martin is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He's shooting 39.4% from the floor and logging just under 30 minutes per contest.
Martin was part of Purdue teams that won back-to-back Big Ten regular season championships (2023, 2024) a Big Ten Tournament title (2024) and reached the National Championship Game (2024). He brought plenty of experience to Missouri State when he decided to utilize his final year of eligibility.
Missouri State returns to action on Tuesday, when it hosts UT-Arlington.
