Former Purdue Guard Dakota Mathias Signs Exhibit 10 Contract With Memphis Grizzlies

Former Purdue basketball player and free agent shooting guard Dakota Mathias has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum salary deal that may be converted to a two-way contract before the start of the regular season. Mathias, who went undrafted in 2018, will have a chance to compete for a roster spot ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

Mathias spent a season playing professionally in Spain after his four-year college career before competing in the G League, which led to his first shot in the NBA. He appeared in eight games for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 season, which included two starts. Mathias then played in six games for Memphis a season ago.

The 6-foot-4 guard has put up 3.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest during his limited time on the floor in the NBA.

During his career with the Boilermakers, Mathias appeared in 141 games while averaging 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He was a 41.9% shooter from the 3-point line in college and has also hit on 39.4% of his shots from deep in 46 G League games with the Texas Legends.

Mar 16, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Dakota Mathias (31) shoots in the first half against the Cal State Fullerton Titans in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Little Caesars Arena. © Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Mathias will likely be relegated to a role with the team's G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. The Grizzlies currently have two players on two-way contracts — Forwards Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Vince Williams Jr. — who both signed deals in early July.

The Grizzlies have a total of 16 players under contract so far for the 2022-23 season.

