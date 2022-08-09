Skip to main content
Purdue Basketball a No. 8 Seed in Joe Lunardi's Latest 2023 NCAA Tournament Projection

Purdue basketball is one of seven Big Ten teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament field according to Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball ended the 2021-22 season as one of the many obstacles that Saint Peter's managed to overcome during a Cinderella run through last year's NCAA Tournament. 

After victories over Yale and Texas in the opening rounds of the tournament, the Boilermakers fell to the Peacocks 67-64 in the Sweet 16. 

Now, coach Matt Painter and his Purdue team regroup as a new squad ahead of the upcoming year of college basketball.  But in Joe Lunardi's latest NCAA Tournament projections, the Boilermakers will be taking a step back for the 2022-23 season.

The ESPN bracketologist projects Purdue as a No. 8 seed in the East Region, matching up with No. 9-seeded USC in the first round. A win for the Boilermakers would likely set up a game against No. 1 seed North Carolina in the Round of 32. 

Purdue is one of seven teams Lundari projects to make the field of 68. He has Indiana as a No. 4 seed after earning an automatic bid out of the Big Ten, Illinois is listed as a No. 6 seed, Michigan is a No. 7 seed, Michigan State is also a No. 8 seed, while Iowa and Ohio State are both listed as No. 10 seeds.

Last season, the Big Ten had nine teams in the NCAA Tournament, the most of any conference. 

The Boilermakers have lost several key contributors this offseason, most notably star guard Jaden Ivey. After his sophomore season with the program, Ivey took his talents to the professional level and was the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. 

Following their senior seasons at Purdue, Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic both elected to pursue professional opportunities as well. Eric Hunter Jr. was another player that entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he retained his college eligibility. Hunter eventually left for Butler after entering the transfer portal. 

The team brought in four freshmen in its 2022 recruiting class, including a pair of four-star recruits in Fletcher Loyer and Camden Heide. Utah transfer guard David Jenkins Jr. also joined the program to provide a boost to the backcourt. 

  • Newman, Morton Help USA East Coast to Victory Overseas: Brandon Newman and Ethan Morton of Purdue basketball helped the USA East Coast team earn an 82-65 victory against the San Julia All-Stars on Friday in Spain. Morton was second on the team with 12 points, all in the first half. CLICK HERE 
  • Dra Gibbs Lawhorn Decommits From Purdue: Lafayette native Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn announced he is decommitting from the Purdue basketball program. Myles Colvin is now the only committed recruit for the Boilermakers in the class of 2023. CLICK HERE
  • Former Purdue Star Carsen Edwards Signs With Turkish Team: Carsen Edwards is headed to Turkey to play for Fenerbahce after a short stint with the Detroit Pistons last season. The former Purdue star will not get a chance to play with No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey in the NBA this upcoming season. CLICK HERE
  • 5-Star Xavier Booker Commits to Michigan State Over Purdue, Others: Xavier Booker, a 2023 five-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, announced his commitment to Michigan State over Purdue, Indiana, Gonzaga and others. CLICK HERE 

