Skip to main content

Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Football Working Through Lack of Depth at Cornerback

Aug. 10: Ohio State football moved two safeties to the cornerback position during Tuesday's practice, and Indiana basketball commit Gabe Cupps will compete in the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 4.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Ohio State football program entered its fall training camp with just six scholarship players at the cornerback position, and the depth there became even thinner on Tuesday as sophomore Jordan Hancock left practice field with an injury. 

“We’re a little banged up at corner,” Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles told Buckeyes Now. “We’re going to have to dual-train because we’ve got corners who run all the time back and forth and we’re going to get the soft-tissue injuries.

“We need to be fresh, so I feel like it’s definitely something we are keeping our eye on and trying to make sure we get multiple guys there repetitions.”

The Buckeyes had safeties Jantzen Dunn and Cameron Martinez take reps at cornerback to make up for the lack of bodies. Other than Hancock, redshirt freshman Jakailin Johnson is the only other cornerback to appear in a game for the program behind returning starters Cameron Brown and Denzel Burke.

Read More From, Buckeyes Now on FanNation

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Indiana Basketball Commit to Play in Offseason All-Star Game

Indiana basketball recruit Gabe Cupps will participate in the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 4, which will take place at Rucker Park in Harlem, N.Y. on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET. 

“The SLAM Summer Classic is unlike any other high school basketball game! We’re so excited to bring it to the legendary Rucker Park and give these athletes an authentic NYC hoops experience,” Les Green, CEO of SLAM Media Inc., said in a press release. “SLAM is all about celebrating the game of basketball as well as the culture surrounding the game. We’ll give all the young men and women a weekend to remember, full of energy, competition and fun. With a roster of 24 amazing athletes and eight great partners, this year’s Classic will be the biggest one yet.”

Cupps, a four-star point guard in the class of 2023 out of Centerville High School in Dayton, Ohio, is a top-100 recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the No. 15 player at his position and is rated as the fourth-highest prospect in Ohio. 

Read More From Hoosiers Now on FanNation

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter
Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter
Like Boilermakers Country on Facebook

In This Article (2)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

Purdue Basketball's Zach Edey Makes Canada U-19 Team
Basketball

Purdue Basketball a No. 8 Seed in Joe Lunardi's Latest 2023 NCAA Tournament Projection

By D.J. Fezler20 hours ago
King Doerue vs Indiana
Football

Purdue Football Receives Votes in 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll

By D.J. FezlerAug 8, 2022 3:28 PM EDT
maryland basketball bench
Recruiting

Big Ten Daily: 4-Star Recruit Jamie Kaiser Jr. Chooses Maryland Basketball Over Indiana, Virginia

By D.J. FezlerAug 8, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
Ohio State Football Helmet
Recruiting

Big Ten Daily: 4-Star Linebacker Arvell Reese Commits to Ohio State

By D.J. FezlerAug 7, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
ohio state basketball pants logo
Recruiting

Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Basketball Among Finalists for 4-Star Recruit

By D.J. FezlerAug 6, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
Collin Sullivan purdue fall camp 2022
Football

Coach Jeff Brohm Recaps Purdue Football Practice inside Ross-Ade Stadium

By D.J. FezlerAug 6, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
Brandon Newman summer practice
Basketball

Purdue's Brandon Newman, Ethan Morton Help USA East Coast in Win Over San Julia All-Stars

By D.J. FezlerAug 5, 2022 6:30 PM EDT
austin burton 2022 fall camp
Football

Austin Burton Pushes Aidan O'Connell Through Friendly Competition in Purdue Fall Camp

By D.J. FezlerAug 5, 2022 3:00 PM EDT