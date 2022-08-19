Former Purdue Guard Sasha Stefanovic Signs With Greek Basket League Club

Former Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic has joined Kolossos H Hotels in Rhodes, Greece, as part of the Greek Basket League, the team officially announced on Friday. The sharpshooter spent a total of five seasons with the Boilermakers.

During his college basketball career, Stefanovic appeared in 128 games under head coach Matt Painter, which included 80 starts. He averaged 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while hitting on 38.8% of his 3-point attempts.

As a senior, Stefanovic was the only player to start in all 37 games for Purdue last season and was fourth on the team with 10.4 points per game. His 87 made 3-pointers on the season is good for ninth on Purdue's single-season chart.

Stefanovic opened the 2021-22 campaign by tying a career-high with 23 points. He hit five 3-pointers in the game. He matched that mark in a 93-84 victory over North Carolina in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

His streak of 29 straight games with a 3-pointer ended as the third-longest streak in program history. Stefanovic also had 24 games with multiple 3-pointers during his final season with the Boilermakers.

Stefanovic was named to the Big Ten All-Academic Team and was a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award, eventually earning first-team Senior CLASS All-America honors. He competed in the State Farm 3-point contest in New Orleans after the season.

Following the season, Stefanovic announced he would declare for the 2022 NBA Draft but would later go undrafted before signing with the San Antonio Spurs for the NBA Summer League.

Stefanovic joins a Kolossos H Hotels club that is coached by Ilias Papatheodorou, who also coaches the Swiss national team.

