Gicarri Harris May Have Thrown Down Purdue's Best Dunk of the Year vs. Iowa

Gicarri Harris might be responsible for the most ridiculous dunk of the season for Purdue. The sophomore guard stole the spotlight early in the first half, throwing down the hammer while drawing a foul against Iowa.

With the game tied 7-7, Oscar Cluff blocked a shot attempt and Braden Smith collected the loose ball and was able to get out in transition. He then found Harris driving to the basket. The sophomore guard threw it down with serious authority, drawing a foul and serving up an old-fashioned three-point play.

Below is the clip, which has captured a lot of attention on social media.

Purdue has had plenty of big dunks this season, but this one from Harris may be at the top of the list.

Harris stepped into the game early off the bench after starting sophomore guard CJ Cox picked up two fouls. He made a huge difference in 12 minutes of action, scoring 12 points and grabbing three rebounds. He was 4-of-7 from the floor, aiding the Boilermakers to a 36-25 advantage at halftime.

This season, Harris is averaging 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds per game this season. He's really provided a spark on the defensive end. In Saturday's first half against Iowa, he gave the Boilermakers a major boost on both ends of the court.

