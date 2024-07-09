WATCH: Zach Edey Gets Monster Block in First NBA Summer League Game
It only took Zach Edey one minute to record his first signature moment in the NBA Summer League. The 7-foot-4 center and No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies had a nasty block on Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George.
George attempted the drive into the lane for a layup early in Monday night's Summer League matchup from Salt Lake City. But Edey stayed alert and sent the shot attempt the other direction.
It was reminiscent of his days with Purdue.
Edey finished the first quarter with an impressive stat line, collecting six rebounds, scoring two points and blocking two shots. He also did a solid job setting screens, giving his teammates plenty of space to operate on the perimeter.
At Purdue, Edey totaled 232 blocks over four seasons. He averaged 2.2 blocks per game during the 2023-24 campaign. But those numbers aren't necessarily reflective of his ability.
Because of Edey's importance on the floor, the 7-foot-4 center didn't attack shots too frequently. He'll likely get more opportunities to block shots with the Grizzlies.
He appears prepared for that task.
