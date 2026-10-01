Here's How Fans Can Watch Purdue Basketball's First Two Exhibition Games
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On Wednesday, we learned which Boilermakers will be representing Purdue at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. One day later, Big Ten Network revealed how fans can catch the basketball team's first two exhibition games of the 2026-27 season.
In a release sent out from Big Ten Network, Purdue's first two exhibition games will be available exclusively on Big Ten-plus. This year, the network is airing more than 40 basketball exhibition contests between men's and women's basketball teams.
Purdue will play its first exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 18, against Ball State. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.
The Boilermakers will travel to Fort Wayne to play in Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for their second exhibition game, playing Purdue-Fort Wayne. That game is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, and tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Purdue closes out exhibition play on Oct. 27 against UConn, playing that game in Hartford, Conn. No television information has been provided for that game at this time.
On Nov. 2, Purdue begins regular-season play in Las Vegas against Gonzaga. Tipoff for that game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT.
What is Big Ten-plus?
Big Ten-plus is the streaming service associated with the Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network. It airs thousands of competitions throughout the athletic calendar year.
For those who aren't currently subscribed and want to watch Purdue in action, Big Ten-plus is offering an annual pass for the cost of $49.99 with the code "B1GHOOPS." It is available through Saturday, Oct. 31.
Purdue's exhibition schedule
First exhibition game
- What: Purdue vs. Ball State
- When: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV: Not available
- Stream: Big Ten-plus
Second exhibition game
- What: Purdue vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
- When: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind.
- TV: Not available
- Stream: Big Ten-plus
Third exhibition game
- What: Purdue vs. UConn
- When: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Where: PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn.
- TV: To be determined
- Stream: To be determined
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Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.Follow SchutteDustin