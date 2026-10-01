Here's How Fans Can Watch Purdue Basketball's First Two Exhibition Games

On Wednesday, we learned which Boilermakers will be representing Purdue at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. One day later, Big Ten Network revealed how fans can catch the basketball team's first two exhibition games of the 2026-27 season.

In a release sent out from Big Ten Network, Purdue's first two exhibition games will be available exclusively on Big Ten-plus. This year, the network is airing more than 40 basketball exhibition contests between men's and women's basketball teams.

Purdue will play its first exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 18, against Ball State. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

The Boilermakers will travel to Fort Wayne to play in Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for their second exhibition game, playing Purdue-Fort Wayne. That game is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, and tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Purdue closes out exhibition play on Oct. 27 against UConn, playing that game in Hartford, Conn. No television information has been provided for that game at this time.

On Nov. 2, Purdue begins regular-season play in Las Vegas against Gonzaga. Tipoff for that game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT.

What is Big Ten-plus?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter claps his hands. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Ten-plus is the streaming service associated with the Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network. It airs thousands of competitions throughout the athletic calendar year.

For those who aren't currently subscribed and want to watch Purdue in action, Big Ten-plus is offering an annual pass for the cost of $49.99 with the code "B1GHOOPS." It is available through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Purdue's exhibition schedule

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley talks with Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

First exhibition game

What : Purdue vs. Ball State

: Purdue vs. Ball State When : Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026

: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 Time : 2 p.m. ET

: 2 p.m. ET Where : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. TV : Not available

: Not available Stream: Big Ten-plus

Second exhibition game

What : Purdue vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

: Purdue vs. Purdue Fort Wayne When : Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026

: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Where : Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind.

: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind. TV : Not available

: Not available Stream: Big Ten-plus

Third exhibition game

What : Purdue vs. UConn

: Purdue vs. UConn When : Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026

: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Where : PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn.

: PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn. TV : To be determined

: To be determined Stream: To be determined

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