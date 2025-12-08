Where Purdue Stands in KenPom, NET Rankings After Suffering First Loss

Purdue suffered an ugly 81-58 loss to Iowa State on Saturday afternoon at Mackey Arena, which will wipe out its status as the No. 1 team in the country for the time being. How did that lopsided outcome impact the Boilermakers in the KenPom and NCAA NET rankings?

After an 8-1 start to the season, Purdue now ranks No. 6 in KenPom and is No. 9 in the NCAA NET rankings. Iowa State moved up to No. 2 in KenPom and is ranked No. 3 in the NCAA NET after Saturday's performance.

Purdue's 23-point loss to Iowa State in West Lafayette tied as the largest loss margin for a No. 1 team in a home game. In 1995, Villanova defeated No. 1 UConn by 23 points, as well.

With a tough Big Ten slate ahead, the Boilermakers have plenty of opportunities to redeem themselves down the road. There's no question, though, that Saturday's loss to the Cyclones stung.

KenPom rankings (Dec. 8, 2025)

Michigan Wolverines (8-0) Iowa State Cyclones (9-0) Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-1) Duke Blue Devils (10-0) Arizona Wildcats (8-0) Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) UConn Huskies (8-1) Vanderbilt Commodores (9-0) BYU Cougars (7-1) Houston Cougars (8-1)

NCAA NET rankings (Dec. 8, 2025)

Michigan Wolverines (8-0) Duke Blue Devils (10-0) Iowa State Cylones (9-0) Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-1) Vanderbilt Commodores (9-0) Arizona Wildcats (8-0) UConn Huskies (8-1) BYU Cougars (7-1) Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) Michigan State Spartans (8-1)

Purdue hopes to respond vs. Minnesota

Iowa State Cyclones guard Dominick Nelson (11) dribbles past Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Purdue would like to quickly wash the bad taste of Saturday's loss out of its mouth. On Wednesday, the Boilermakers jump back into Big Ten play, hosting Minnesota.

Senior guard Fletcher Loyer said that Purdue has to be the aggressor on Wednesday night and must be the hardest-working team on the floor. That's something the Boilermakers were not on Saturday afternoon against Iowa State.

"We play Wednesday against Minnesota, we have to be the harder-playing team," Loyer said. "Tonight it was Iowa State and that can't happen, especially at home in front of this great fanbase."

The Boilermakers have started the season with a 1-0 record in Big Ten play, defeating Rutgers in Piscataway last week. Tipoff against Minnesota is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Big Ten Network.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

PAINTER TALKS PURDUE'S ISSUES VS. IOWA STATE: Matt Painter was complimentary of Iowa State following Purdue's 81-58 loss. He said the Cyclones took Purdue "to the woodshed" on Saturday afternoon. CLICK HERE

5 THOUGHTS FROM PURDUE'S LOSS TO IOWA STATE: Purdue looked outmatched in every category on Saturday afternoon inside Mackey Arena. Here are five thoughts from the Boilers' loss to Iowa State. CLICK HERE