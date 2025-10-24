How Raleigh Burgess Redshirting During 2025-26 Season Impacts Purdue
Deciding to redshirt couldn't have been an easy one for Raleigh Burgess. But the 6-foot-11 sophomore forward has decided to take that option for Purdue's 2025-26 season and will have three years of eligibility remaining at the start of next season.
Burgess played in 31 games for Purdue last season, but a leg injury kept him sidelined throughout the postseason. He ended the year averaging 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while logging 6.3 minutes per game.
Shortly after the 2024-25 season concluded, Burgess decided to have surgery on his leg, keeping him out of summer practice. He was finally able to return to the floor in the fall, but with limited practice and a loaded frontcourt, the Cincinnati product opted for the redshirt status.
Here's what that means for Purdue this season and for the long haul.
Redshirting the best option for Burgess
Purdue's frontcourt was considerably upgraded from last season. The Boilermakers added Oscar Cluff from the transfer portal, returned freshman center Daniel Jacobsen from injury, and can slide Trey Kaufman-Renn back down to the four spot.
Coach Matt Painter also likes what 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman Jack Benter and 6-foot-7 senior transfer Liam Murphy bring to back up Kaufman-Renn. They could also provide a nice punch in a small-ball lineup where Kaufman-Renn moves up to the five.
Had Burgess avoided injury and practiced throughout the summer, perhaps he could have carved out a role in that backup four spot. But Benter really thrived when he moved into that position during the summer. He provides Purdue with a player who is a strong passer, can knock down shots from the perimeter, and is capable of chasing down rebounds.
In reality, there just weren't going to be minutes available for Burgess to steal this season. Why waste a year of eligibility when you're only subbing in at the end of games when the outcome has been decided?
Burgess can battle for a starting job in 2026-27
The decision to redshirt isn't just beneficial for Burgess's future, but it also helps Purdue in the frontcourt. The Boilermakers will lose three-fifths of that group, with Kaufman-Renn, Cluff, and Murphy out of eligibility after this season.
If Burgess can develop his game throughout this redshirt season, he has a legitimate shot to be Purdue's starting four beginning in the 2026-27 season. He could work alongside Jacobsen, who has the potential to be the starting five after Cluff's departure.
Burgess flashed his ability to shoot from distance and get on the glass during his freshman season. He struggled with consistency, though, and often got worn down after only a few minutes on the floor. At times, Painter said it appeared as though Burgess's feet were "nailed to the floor."
Even returning from a leg injury, Burgess made big strides in his conditioning and worked on his body. He's going to have an entire year to work on those two areas, while also developing his game in the post and becoming a more effective rebounder.
Purdue has had recent success by redshirting a big man, as Kaufman-Renn redshirted during his true freshman season before developing into an All-Big Ten player. That same level of improvement could be possible for a player of Burgess's caliber.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PAINTER RIPS NCAA OVER G LEAGUE ELIGIBILITY: The NCAA is allowing former G League players to play college basketball. Purdue coach Matt Painter says it takes away opportunities from high school players. CLICK HERE
WHAT TO WATCH WITH PURDUE'S FRESHMEN: There are three Purdue freshmen to keep an eye on as the Boilermakers head to Lexington for an exhibition game against Kentucky on Friday. CLICK HERE