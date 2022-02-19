Purdue Basketball Listed as a No. 2 Seed in NCAA March Madness Bracket Reveal Show

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There's still plenty of games left to be played, but with a 23-4 overall record that includes a 12-4 mark in the Big Ten Conference, Purdue basketball is being recognized as one of the top teams in the nation.

The Boilermakers earned a No. 2 seed — No. 7 overall — Saturday during the CBS March Madness Bracket Reveal Show, where the NCAA men's basketball selection committee previewed the tournament's current field from its perspective.

The team joined Baylor, Kentucky and Duke pegged as No. 2 seeds in the early predictions for this year's NCAA Tournament. As of now, Purdue is projected to play in the Chicago Regional with Auburn as the No. 1 seed.

The Boilermakers were one of three teams from the Big Ten ranked among the top 16 seeds, alongside Illinois and Wisconsin.

Purdue has been ranked as a No. 2 seed during the NCAA Tournament three times in school history, the last coming in 2018 when the team reached the Sweet 16 before falling to Texas Tech 78-65.

Being ranked as a No. 2 seed would match the team's highest line under current head coach Matt Painter. Purdue was given a No. 1 seed three times and a No. 2 seed twice under former coach Gene Keady.

With four games left in the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament still to play, the Boilermakers will have time to continue building its resume and improving its stock before "the Big Dance."

Here's a look at the current top 16 seeds presented by the NCAA men's basketball selection committee:

Gonzaga Auburn Arizona Kansas Baylor Kentucky Purdue Duke Villanova Texas Tech Tennessee Illinois Wisconsin UCLA

Providence Texas

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

MASON GILLIS BREAKS AWAY OF SHOOTING SLUMP: Purdue sophomore forward Mason Gillis scored 11 points in a victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night. By nailing three 3-pointers, he broke out of a recent shooting slump. The do-it-all player for the Boilermakers also recorded seven rebounds and a steal in the win. CLICK HERE

Purdue sophomore forward Mason Gillis scored 11 points in a victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night. By nailing three 3-pointers, he broke out of a recent shooting slump. The do-it-all player for the Boilermakers also recorded seven rebounds and a steal in the win. RUTGERS FORWARD RON HARPER JR. UNCERTAIN FOR PURDUE GAME: Ahead of a pivotal matchup between No. 5 Purdue basketball and Rutgers at Mackey Arena, the Scarlet Knights announce that senior forward Ron Harper Jr. suffered a hand injury and is "day-to-day." He led the team to a 70-64 win over No. 12 Illinois on Wednesday. CLICK HERE

Ahead of a pivotal matchup between No. 5 Purdue basketball and Rutgers at Mackey Arena, the Scarlet Knights announce that senior forward Ron Harper Jr. suffered a hand injury and is "day-to-day." He led the team to a 70-64 win over No. 12 Illinois on Wednesday. PURDUE DOWN NORTHWESTERN FOR BIG TEN LEAD: Purdue basketball took the top spot in the Big Ten standings following a win over Northwestern on Wednesday. The Boilermakers held the Wildcats to 35% shooting from the floor and had three players score in double figures. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!