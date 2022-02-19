Skip to main content
Purdue Basketball Listed as a No. 2 Seed in NCAA March Madness Bracket Reveal Show

Purdue basketball has been ranked as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament three times in program history. Coach Matt Painter lead the Boilermakers to a Sweet 16 appearance in 2018 as a No. 2 seed.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There's still plenty of games left to be played, but with a 23-4 overall record that includes a 12-4 mark in the Big Ten Conference, Purdue basketball is being recognized as one of the top teams in the nation. 

The Boilermakers earned a No. 2 seed — No. 7 overall — Saturday during the CBS March Madness Bracket Reveal Show, where the NCAA men's basketball selection committee previewed the tournament's current field from its perspective. 

The team joined Baylor, Kentucky and Duke pegged as No. 2 seeds in the early predictions for this year's NCAA Tournament. As of now, Purdue is projected to play in the Chicago Regional with Auburn as the No. 1 seed. 

The Boilermakers were one of three teams from the Big Ten ranked among the top 16 seeds, alongside Illinois and Wisconsin. 

Purdue has been ranked as a No. 2 seed during the NCAA Tournament three times in school history, the last coming in 2018 when the team reached the Sweet 16 before falling to Texas Tech 78-65. 

Being ranked as a No. 2 seed would match the team's highest line under current head coach Matt Painter. Purdue was given a No. 1 seed three times and a No. 2 seed twice under former coach Gene Keady. 

With four games left in the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament still to play, the Boilermakers will have time to continue building its resume and improving its stock before "the Big Dance." 

Here's a look at the current top 16 seeds presented by the NCAA men's basketball selection committee: 

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Auburn
  3. Arizona
  4. Kansas
  5. Baylor
  6. Kentucky
  7. Purdue
  8. Duke
  9. Villanova
  10. Texas Tech
  11. Tennessee
  12. Illinois
  13. Wisconsin
  14. UCLA
  15. Providence 
  16. Texas
