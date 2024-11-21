How to Watch Purdue Football vs. Michigan State
Another Big Ten game is on the docket this Friday night, this time featuring Purdue against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2021.
Michigan State enters Friday's game needing to win each of its last two games to become bowl eligible. Purdue, on the other hand, is hoping to play spoiler in each of its final two contests of the year.
Here's how you can tune in or listen to Friday's matchup between the Boilermakers and Spartans.
How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan State Spartans
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers (1-9, 0-7 in Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (4-6, 2-5 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. (75,005)
- TV: FOX
- TV announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst)
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play); Mark Hermann (analyst); Kelly Kitchel (reporter); Rob Blackman (pregame/halftime/postgame).
- Point spread: Michigan State is a 13.5-point favorite over Purdue, via FanDuel.com.
- Purdue 2023 record: 4-8 overall, 3-6 in the Big Ten
- Michigan State 2023 record: 4-8 overall, 2-7 in the Big Ten
- Series history: Michigan State leads the all-time series 36-29-3.
- Last meeting: Purdue and Michigan State last played on Nov. 6, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers handed the third-ranked Spartans their first loss of that season, posting an impressive 40-29 victory. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 536 yards and three touchdowns in the win for the Boilermakers.
- Weather: According to weather.com, the high in East Lansing will be 47 degrees and the low will be 31 degrees. The skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures are predicted to be at 43 degrees at the time of kickoff and there is a 10% chance of precipitation. Wind will be between 8 and 16 miles per hour, with gusts as heavy as 32 miles per hour.
Meet the coaches
Ryan Walters, Purdue: Walters is in his second season as the coach at Purdue, coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2023. Although Walters had stops as a defensive coordinator at Missouri and Illinois, he acknowledged that he met some challenges in his first season as the leader of a program. Throughout the offseason, Walters said he "learned a lot" in his first year with the Boilermakers. Walters' second season has gotten off to a roller coaster start, with Purdue defeating Indiana State 49-0 in the opener and falling 66-7 to Notre Dame and Oregon State 38-21 in the first three games of the 2024 campaign. Purdue enters Saturday's game 0-7 in Big Ten play.
Jonathan Smith, Michigan State: Smith is in his first season at Michigan State after spending the previous six seasons as the coach at Oregon State, his alma mater. While he was in Corvallis, Smith led the Beavers to a 34-35 record, but he had the program on the rise at the time of his departure. After a rocky first three seasons and going 9-22, Oregon State finished the year with a winning record each season from 2021-23. The Beavers went 7-6 in 2021 and followed that up with a 10-3 record in 2022. In 2023, Oregon State finished 8-4. Prior to his coaching career, Smith was a quarterback at Oregon State from 1998-2001. He then had stops as an assistant at Oregon State, Idaho, Montana, Boise State and Washington.
Purdue 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State (W, 49-0)
- Sept. 7: BYE
- Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame (L, 66-7)
- Sept. 21: at Oregon State (L, 38-21)
- Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska (L, 28-10)
- Oct. 5: at Wisconsin (L, 52-6)
- Oct. 12: at Illinois (L, 50-49 OT)
- Oct. 18: vs. Oregon (L. 35-0)
- Oct. 26: BYE
- Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern (L, 26-20 OT)
- Nov. 9: at Ohio State (L, 45-0)
- Nov. 16: vs. Penn State (L, 49-10)
- Nov. 22: at Michigan State
- Nov. 30: at Indiana
Michigan State 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 30: vs. Florida Atlantic (W, 16-10)
- Sept. 7: at Maryland (W, 27-24)
- Sept. 14: vs. Prairie View (W, 40-0)
- Sept. 21: at Boston College (L, 23-19)
- Sept. 28: vs. Ohio State (L, 38-7)
- Oct. 4: at Oregon (L, 31-10)
- Oct. 12: BYE
- Oct. 19: vs. Iowa (W, 32-20)
- Oct. 26: at Michigan (L, 24-17)
- Nov. 2: vs. Indiana (L, 47-10)
- Nov. 9: BYE
- Nov. 16: at Illinois (L, 38-16)
- Nov. 23: vs. Purdue
- Nov. 30: vs. Rutgers
