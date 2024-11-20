Report: Purdue vs. Michigan State 'Huge Game' for Ryan Walters' Future
Purdue's Ryan Walters could be coaching for his job on Friday night against Michigan State, according to a report from On3's Pete Nakos.
Per On3, Friday's matchup between Purdue and Michigan State is a "huge game" for Walters' future in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers enter that contest with a 1-9 record, having lost nine straight games. The only win this season came against FCS foe Indiana State in the opener (49-0).
Earlier this season, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Walters was "expected to get more time," despite the struggles on the field. Walters is only in his second season at Purdue, but has posted a 5-17 record in that span.
What's been particularly disappointing this season has been Purdue's lack of fight. Seven of the team's nine losses have come by 17 points or more. In four games against teams currently ranked in the top-10 (No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Penn State and No. 6 Notre Dame), the Boilermakers have been outscored 195-17.
After Friday's game against Michigan State, Purdue will close out the season vs. No. 5 Indiana.
It's been a rough two-year stretch for Walters, and it sounds like is job is on the line heading into the final two weeks of the season. With some programs already making changes with the 2024 coming to the end, Purdue might make the decision to move on from Walters with a loss to Michigan State on Friday.
If Purdue does fire Walters, it will owe him a buyout of $9.5 million.
