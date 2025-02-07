How to Watch No. 7 Purdue Basketball vs. USC: TV and Radio Info, Key Stats and More
For the first time in program history, No. 7 Purdue will host USC inside Mackey Arena. Yes, the Trojans have made the trip to West Lafayette, before, but those two trips came in the 1938-39 and 1939-40 seasons.
Oddly enough, USC is 2-0 against Purdue in West Lafayette.
Purdue continues its chase for a third consecutive Big Ten regular season title. The Boilers enter the weekend with a half-game lead over Michigan and Michigan State in the conference standings. USC is hoping to get another signature win and potentially keep hopes of a postseason berth alive.
Here's everything you need to know for Friday's showdown between the Trojans and Boilermakers.
How to watch No. 7 Purdue vs. USC
- Who: No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (18-5, 10-2 in Big Ten) vs. USC Trojans (13-9, 5-6 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876).
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- TV Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (analyst).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Channel 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- USC's 2023-24 season: USC concluded the year with a 15-18 record and went 8-12 in Pac-12 play. Despite the rough season, the Trojans did finish the season on a somewhat high note, winning five of their last seven games, including an upset over No. 5 Arizona. USC was defeated in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament, ending its season.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (465-208).
- USC coach: Eric Musselman, 1st season at USC (13-9).
- Series history: USC leads the all-time series vs. Purdue 4-3.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 7; USC is not ranked.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 7; USC is not ranked.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 7; USC is ranked No. 60.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 10; USC is ranked No. 68.
USC Trojans 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): None.
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Boogie Ellis (16.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, 41.8% 3-pt); Isaiah Collier (16.3 ppg, 4.3 apg, 1.5 spg); Kobe Johnson (10.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.2 spg); DJ Rodman (8.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Joshua Morgan (5.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.3 bpg); Vince Iwuchukwu (5.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Oziyah Sllers (5.2 ppg, 0.9 rpg); Bronny James (4.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.1 apg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Desmond Claude (16.2 ppg, 4.2 apg, 3.8 rpg); Chibuzo Agbo (11.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg); Wesley Yates III (11.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.4 spg, 39.7% 3-pt); Saint Thomas (10.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.3 spg); Terrance Williams II (injured) (10.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg); Josh Cohen (7.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg); Rashaun Agee (6.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Clark Slajchert (3.8 ppg); Matt Knowling (3.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (16.4 ppg, 8.6 apg, 4.7 rpg, 2.5 spg); Fletcher Loyer (13.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 47% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (18.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.5 apg); Myles Colvin (5.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Cam Heide (4.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Caleb Furst (4.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg); CJ Cox (6.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Eric Musselman, USC: Musselman is in his first season at USC after spending the previous five seasons at Arkansas. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Nevada from 2015-19. Musselman guided the Razorbacks to three NCAA Tournament appearances, making three trips to the Sweet 16 and two to the Elite Eight. At Nevada, Musselman's teams won three Mountain West regular season titles. He won more than 100 games at both Nevada and at Arkansas before moving on. Prior to his college coaching days, Musselman spent a lot of time in the NBA. He got his first job with the Minnesota Timberwolves as an assistant in the 1990-91 season. He later would have stops with the Orlando Magic (1998-2000) and Atlanta Hawks (2000-02) before getting a head coaching job with the Golden State Warriors (2002-04). He was then an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies (2004-06) and was head coach of the Sacramento Kings in the 2006-07 season.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
