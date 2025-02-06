Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn Not Among Finalists for Karl Malone Award
Despite producing a strong junior season, Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn is not among the top-10 finalists for the 2025 Karl Malone Award, given to the best power forward in college basketball.
With Zach Edey's departure to the NBA, Kaufman-Renn has taken on a much larger role for the Boilermakers. Through the first 23 games of the season, the junior forward is averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's also shooting the ball at a 60.1% clip.
The list of 10 finalists includes:
- Johni Broome, Auburn
- Norchad Omier, Baylor
- Tyson Degenhart, Boise State
- Graham Ike, Gonzaga
- Danny Wolf, Michigan
- Michael Ratag, Oregon State
- JT Toppin, Texas Tech
- Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB
- Alex Karaban, UConn
- Eric Dixon, Villanova
According to Purdue associate strategic communications director Chris Forman, Kaufman-Renn is one of just four players this century to average at least 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while also shooting above 60% from the floor.
That should be a pretty compelling argument to include the junior forward among the finalists for the award.
Kaufman-Renn has played at an extremely high level as of late, especially on the offensive end. He's scored at least 23 points in four of Purdue's last five games and has reached double figures in all 23 of Purdue's games thus far.
In Purdue's thrilling 81-76 victory over Indiana last Friday, Kaufman-Renn made huge plays down the stretch. He hit a go-ahead jump hook with 11 seconds remaining, giving the Boilers a 77-76 advantage. He then grabbed a loose ball that was deflected by teammate Gicarri Harris.
On Indiana's last possession, he stole the inbounds pass and was fouled, knocking down two free throws to seal the victory.
Will the snub fuel Kaufman-Renn to play even better in Purdue's final eight games?
