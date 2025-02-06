Purdue's Braden Smith Reveals His Key to Staying Fresh, Playing Full 40 Minutes
Braden Smith may start drawing comparisons to the Energizer Bunny. The Purdue guard is capable of playing an entire 40-minute basketball game without showing signs of slowing down. It's an impressive attribute for any player, and one that has allowed the Boilermakers to be so successful this season.
Over the last six games, Smith has played a full 40 minutes four times. In those two games he took a seat, he still logged 30 and 37 minutes, respectively.
For the year, Smith is logging an average of 36.1 minutes per game. Even with those high minute totals, he doesn't show any signs of wearing down. So, what's been the key to staying healthy and preparing to play a full 40 minutes?
"I just relax, to be honest with you. Maybe play X-Box," Smith said in a video posted by Boiler Upload. "Just take my mind off of stuff. I just naturally heal — I believe in that. Just getting off my feet and relaxing on a day off and enjoying it."
Video games. Who knew?
Smith has seen an increase in his minutes each year he's been at Purdue. As a freshman in 2022-23, he averaged 30.3 minutes per contest. Last season, he was playing an average of 34 minutes per game.
The Westfield, Ind. native says that his body has gotten accustomed to the speed, pace and physicality of the college game. That, more than anything, has prepared him to play such high minutes on a regular basis.
"As they years go on, you're used to the style of play, the speed, the physicality of the game, you just kind of get used to it," Smith said. "I think I've done a better job of taking care of my body, resting and doing those things needed to be fully be prepared to play on gameday."
Not only is Smith logging a lot of minutes for the Boilermakers, he's in the middle of his most productive season. He's averaging 16.4 points, 8.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. The Purdue guard is making a strong case to be the Big Ten Player of the Year.
The only question left for Smith to answer? What are the specific video games he's playing on those days off?
