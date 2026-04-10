How to Watch Incoming Purdue Center Sinan Huan in 2026 Nike Hoop Summit

Incoming Purdue center Sinan Huan is participating in one of the premier events featuring top high school athletes this weekend: the Nike Hoop Summit. The 7-foot-1 future Boilermaker is just one of many stars who will be playing in Saturday night's game.

The Nike Hoop Summit features the top American prospects (Team USA) playing against the best international high school players (Team World). Huan will be playing for Team World in Saturday's game.

Here are the details of how you can catch Huan in action in Saturday night's game.

How to watch 2026 Nike Hoop Summit

Who : Team USA vs. Team World

: Team USA vs. Team World Date : April 11, 2026

: April 11, 2026 Time : 10 p.m. ET

: 10 p.m. ET Where : Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

: Moda Center in Portland, Ore. TV/stream : Peacock, NBC Sports Network

: Peacock, NBC Sports Network TV announcers: John Fanta (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Carolina Pineda (reporter)

What to watch for

Purdue incoming center Sinan Huan. | Sinan Huan (Sinan_Huan) and Purdue Men's Basketball (BoilerBall) on Instagram.

Huan just completed his high school career at Georgetown Prep (Md.) and is participating in the Nike Hoop Summit before moving to the next stage of his career. He rounded out his prep career by receiving Interstate Athletic Conference Player of the Year after averaging 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.0 assists per game.

Huan's official measurements were released earlier this week, and he's listed at 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-5.5 wingspan. He also has a standing reach of 9-feet-3.5, providing great size and length for Team World in this event.

The biggest thing to watch will be Huan's defensive prowess. He averaged 5.0 blocks per game in last season's FIBA U19 World Cup, leading all players in the event. The 7-footer is skilled around the rim and is able to alter shots with his length.

Additionally, keep an eye on the way Huan moves on the offensive end. He does an excellent job scoring close to the basket, but he also moves well for a player of his size. How will he operate while playing against some of the best high school prospects in the 2026 class?

Nike Hoop Summit rosters

Tyran Stokes (4) with Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonald's All American Boys Game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2026 Nike Hoop Summit will feature some of the top prospects in the country. Here are the rosters for both teams participating in the event.

Team USA

F — Bruce Branch III (BYU)

F — Christian Collins (USC)

G — Jason Crowe Jr. (Missouri)

F — Caleb Gaskins (Miami)

G — Caleb Holt (Arizona)

G — Brandon McCoy (Michigan)

G — Deron Rippey Jr. (Duke)

G — Jordan Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

F — Tyran Stokes (Undecided)

C — Ethan Taylor (Michigan State)

F — Cameron Williams (Duke)

F — Elijah Williams (Baylor)

Team World

F — Maximo Adams (North Carolina)

G — Ikenna Alozie (Houston)

F — Tajh Ariza (Oregon)

G — Adam Atamna (Undecided)

C — Arafan Diane (Houston)

C — Sinan Huan (Purdue)

C — Sayon Keita (Undecided)

G — Lucas Morillo (Illinois)

F — Miikka Muurinen (Undecided)

F — Baba Oladotun (Maryland)

G — Miles Sadler (West Virginia)

F — Abdou Toure (Arkansas)

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