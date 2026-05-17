2027 Purdue Target Kevin Savage Shines in Front of Matt Painter at 3SSB Event

With Matt Painter in the building over the weekend, Purdue target and four-star guard Kevin Savage shined during the Adidas 3SSB Session II event at Mishawaka Fieldhouse.

Savage was labeled as one of the standout players of the 2027 recruiting class in the weekend event. The point guard averaged 24 points per game across the three contests for Game Elite (Ga.). Here's the breakdown of how he performed in each of those three games:

Friday, May 15 — 29 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal (vs. Slow Grind Elite)

Saturday, May 16 — 25 points, 2 assists, 3 steals (vs. Dream Vision)

Saturday, May 16 — 18 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals (vs. Midwest Basketball Club)

According to Brandon Ramsey of Kentucky Sports Radio, Painter was in the building over the weekend to catch Savage in action. Purdue extended an offer to the talented point guard in May 2025. He then visited campus on Feb. 7, 2026, when the Boilermakers hosted Oregon at Mackey Arena.

Savage is a 5-foot-11 point guard who ranks as the No. 35 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. In seven games for Game Elite this year, he is averaging 21.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.

Savage would be huge addition to Purdue's 2027 class

Wheeler Wildcats guard Kevin Savage III (2) passes the ball. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue has already received some big news with its 2027 recruiting class. On Friday, the Boilermakers landed a commitment from 7-foot center Isaiah Hill, the top in-state prospect of his cycle. He is a five-star talent, ranked as the No. 13 overall player in the class, per 247Sports.

Hill is coming off a year at Pike High School in which he averaged 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game. He has NBA-level talent and can make an immediate impact once he arrives in West Lafayette.

Hill is the highest-rated prospect ever to commit to Purdue in the recruiting ranking era.

Adding Savage to that mix would almost guarantee Purdue has one of the highest-ranked recruiting classes of 2027. He's another talented player who could step in and make an immediate impact for the Boilermakers, though he would be battling with Omer Mayer and Luke Ertel in the backcourt.

Savage is a high-level scorer who can make shots from any area on the floor. He can take defenders off the dribble and get to the rim, but is also a proven three-point shooter.

The point guard has not committed to a program at this time.

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