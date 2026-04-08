Official Measurements Released for Incoming Purdue Center Sinan Huan

Another seven-footer is headed to Purdue this summer, signing four-star center Sinan Huan as a member of its 2026 recruiting class. But just how tall is the newest Boilermaker big man?

Huan is one of 12 players selected to participate in the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit as a member of the Men's World Team. On Wednesday, his official measurements were listed as part of the roster.

Huan is officially listed as a 7-foot-1, 229-pound center. He has a wingspan of 7-foot-5.5 with a standing reach of 9-foot-3.5. Those are great measurements for the incoming Boilermakers.

🤩 Sinan Huan at the @Nike World Hoop Summit.



HT (in shoes): 7-1

WT: 230

Wingspan: 7-5 1/2

Standing Reach: 9-3 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CeocZIcm1z — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 8, 2026

For comparison, two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey was listed as 7-foot-4 with a 7-foot-10.75 wingspan. Edey also had a standing reach of 9-foot-7.

Purdue has had a lot of success developing centers and power forwards over the years. With assistant coach Brandon Brantley, the Boilermakers have produced great players like Edey, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Isaac Haas, Caleb Swanigan, Trevion Williams and AJ Hammons at those positions.

Currently, Purdue has 7-foot-4 center Daniel Jacobsen and 6-foot-11 forward Raleigh Burgess on the roster. Huan should be able to step in and immediately compete for playing time at the five spot.

What is the Nike Hoop Summit?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks to players. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Huan was selected to participate in this year's Nike Hoop Summit, a matchup between Team USA and the World Team. It features some of the top prospects from within the United States and across the globe.

This year's event is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, at 10 p.m. ET. It will be held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., and coverage will air on Peacock. It will provide Purdue fans with the opportunity to catch a glimpse of Huan before he arrives in West Lafayette.

Huan had a big season at Georgetown Prep (Md.), earning his conference's Player of the Year award. The 7-foot-1 center was named the Interstate Athletic Conference Player of the Year after averaging 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.0 assists per game.

Before his senior season at the prep level started, Huan also shone during the U19 FIBA World Cup, playing for the Chinese National Team. He was the top shot-blocker in the event, averaging 5.0 blocks per game. He also completed the World Cup averaging 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

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