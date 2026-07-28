How to Watch Purdue Basketball's Exhibition Game vs. University of Calgary

After a day off, Purdue is returning to the hardwood on Tuesday night for the third of its four-game summer trip in Canada. The Boilermakers are playing the University of Calgary.

Purdue is currently 2-0 during this international trip, defeating the Vancouver Selects 102-63 on Saturday and Trinity Western University 82-66 on Sunday. Matt Painter's team did not play on Monday.

Tuesday night's game against Calgary will be the last one available to watch via stream. The fourth and final matchup of the trip will not be streamed. The Boilermakers close out this trip with a game against the University of Fraser Valley.

Below is the information you need to catch the Boilers in action on Thursday night.

Game 3: Purdue vs. Calgary

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) warms up. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What : Purdue vs. Calgary (exhibition game)

: Purdue vs. Calgary (exhibition game) When : Tuesday, July 28, 2026

: Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Where : West Gym at Simon Fraser University (Burnaby, B.C., Canada)

: West Gym at Simon Fraser University (Burnaby, B.C., Canada) Tipoff : 9 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m. ET Stream: SportsCanada.TV

Purdue's young group getting experience

Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) gets a high five from guard Gicarri Harris (24). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The purpose of Purdue taking an international trip to play four games was to get new guys acclimated to college basketball and returners to get a taste of their new roles. This has also provided Painter with an opportunity to see what lineups and rotations work.

Painter has used different starting lineups in Purdue's first two games. He's also utilized a "hockey switch" substitution pattern, often subbing in five players at a time midway through each quarter. It doesn't allow for players to get into much of a rhythm, but it is an opportunity to experiment with different looks.

Gicarri Harris and Antione West Jr. have arguably been Purdue's two most consistent players through two games. Caden Pierce has added a nice punch on the glass, Omer Mayer has done a good job running the offense and Daniel Jacobsen is establishing a good post presence.

However, there is still plenty to work on, especially defensively and with the boards. Those are going to be two areas Purdue continues to harp on throughout this trip and into the regular season.

Purdue's fourth game won't be broadcast

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter motions toward his team. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans who aren't attending Wednesday's game won't be able to watch Purdue's final matchup in Canada. It is the only game that won't be aired. Here's the information about the game.

What : Purdue vs. University of Fraser Valley (exhibition game)

: Purdue vs. University of Fraser Valley (exhibition game) When : Wednesday, July 29, 2026

: Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Where : Centre for Sport and Wellness at Capilano University (North Vancouver, B.C., Canada)

: Centre for Sport and Wellness at Capilano University (North Vancouver, B.C., Canada) Tipoff : 5 p.m. ET

: 5 p.m. ET Stream: Not available

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!