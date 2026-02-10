How to Watch No. 13 Purdue vs. No. 7 Nebraska With TV Info, Key Stats & Preview

We have a big-time showdown in the Big Ten on Tuesday night, as No. 13 Purdue travels to Lincoln for a matchup with No. 7 Nebraska. This game has implications for the conference championship race, as well as for seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

This has the potential to be one of the best games of the night in college basketball. It should be an incredible matchup in the Big Ten.

Here's everything you need to know about the midweek clash between the Boilermakers and the Cornhuskers.

#13 Purdue (19-4, 9-3) vs. #7 Nebraska (21-2, 10-2)

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) shoots in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026

: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 Tipoff time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location : Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. (15,500 capacity)

: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. (15,500 capacity) TV : FOX Sports 1 (FS1)

: FOX Sports 1 (FS1) App : FOX Sports App

: FOX Sports App Announcers : Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst)

: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Nebraska.StatBroadcast.com

: Nebraska.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Nebraska 21-7

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Nebraska 21-7 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Nebraska has a 52.4% chance to defeat Purdue

Rankings

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) defends against Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Purdue Boilermakers

Associated Press — Purdue is ranked No. 13

— Purdue is ranked No. 13 Coaches — Purdue is ranked No. 12

— Purdue is ranked No. 12 KenPom — Purdue is ranked No. 10

— Purdue is ranked No. 10 NCAA NET — Purdue is ranked No. 10

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Associated Press — Nebraska is ranked No. 7

— Nebraska is ranked No. 7 Coaches — Nebraska is ranked No. 8

— Nebraska is ranked No. 8 KenPom — Nebraska is ranked No. 11

— Nebraska is ranked No. 11 NCAA NET — Nebraska is ranked No. 11

Team Stats

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) goes to the basket. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Stats (per game) #13 Purdue #7 Nebraska Scoring 83.0 80.0 Points allowed 68.7 66.1 FG% 51.1% 47.3% 3FG% 38.5% 35.7% Rebounds 36.1 35.3 Assists 19.8 18.4 Steals 5.7 7.2 Blocks 2.8 2.7 Turnovers 9.4 8.9

Key Players

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Braden Smith, G — Smith has been Purdue's most consistent player this season, averaging 15.2 points, 8.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He became the Big Ten's all-time assist leader earlier this year and continues to cause problems for opposing defenses. He can score at every level and is one of the best facilitators in college basketball. Because of his elite skill set, Smith is one of the most difficult players to defend.

Fletcher Loyer, G — Loyer has really been cooking in his last two games, scoring 29 in a win over Maryland and 18 against Oregon on Sunday, including a go-ahead triple late in the game. The senior is a career 40% three-point shooter and he is hitting at a 40.6% clip this year. He has connected on 10 of his last 14 shots from long range.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — Last year, Kaufman-Renn was one of the most dynamic scorers in the Big Ten. He doesn't have the same offensive production this year, but has improved as a rebounder and as a passer. The 6-foot-9 forward is still averaging 12.7 points per game, but is also recording 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. His aggressiveness on the glass has been a huge advantage for Purdue this season.

Oscar Cluff, C — Cluff has gone through a bit of a slump in recent weeks. He was almost always in double-double territory in the first month of the season, but he hasn't scored more than nine points since Jan. 17 and hasn't pulled down more than six rebounds since Jan. 10. When he's scoring in the low post and rebounding at a high level, though, he can be a real difference for the Boilermakers.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) shoots a three-point basket. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Pryce Sandfort, F — Sandfort has been one of the most important transfer additions in the Big Ten this season. He leads Nebraska with 17.1 points per game and has an incredibly quick trigger, especially from deep. The junior forward is shooting the long ball at a 40.6% clip and has scored 20 points in 10 games this season, including a 32-point performance against Illinois. Sandfort is capable of lighting it up at any given moment.

Rienk Mast, F — Mast is a good decision-maker, has a high basketball IQ and can space the floor with his ability to shoot from deep. The 6-foot-10 forward is Nebraska's best post player on both ends of the floor. Where he really hurts teams, though, is with his passing and ability to pull opposing big men away from the rim. He's averaging 14.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.

Sam Hoiberg, G — There may not be a more under-appreciated defensive player in the Big Ten than Hoiberg. He's a scrappy player and the quintessential glue guy, willing to do whatever it takes to win. Hoiberg is another high-IQ player, avearging 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He is a patient guard, takes what the defense gives him on the offensive end and plays a pesky brand of defense that bothers many opposing guards.

Braden Frager, F — If not for Illinois' Keaton Wagler, Frager might be the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year. He's stepped in and immediately made an impact for the Huskers this season. He's averaging 12.2 points per game and is shooting 51.5% from the floor. The freshman has good length at 6-foot-7 and can get to the rim or knock down shots from the perimeter, like so many others on Nebraska's roster. He has had issues with consistency at times, but did knock down seven threes against Oregon earlier this year.

The Coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts to a call. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Painter is in his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.

A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 season. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).

Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.

In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associate head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program for the 2005-06 season. In a win over Akron on Nov. 16, 2025, Painter won his 500th career game as a head coach.

Overall record : 515-224

: 515-224 Record at Purdue: 490-219

Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska

Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hoiberg is in his seventh season at Nebraska and his 12th season as a college head coach. He didn't take a traditional path, working as an assistant before getting a job as a head coach, instead getting the gig at Iowa State shortly after his NBA playing career concluded.

In 2010, Hoiberg was named the head coach at Iowa State, his alma mater. He turned the Cyclones from a .500 team into one of the top squads in the Big 12 in just five years. Iowa State won 23 games or more in each of his last four seasons, making the NCAA Tournament in each of those years. In 2014 and 2015, the Cyclones were Big 12 Tournament champions.

Hoiberg then left Iowa State for a job in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls. After three-and-a-half years, the franchise parted ways with the head coach and Hoiberg was hired to be Nebraska's next coach in 2019.

It was a rough start for Hoiberg, as the Huskers won just seven games in each of his first two years. Nebraska showed steady improvement, though, and ultimately reached the NCAA Tournament at the end of the 2023-24 season. This year, the Huskers are in the middle of their best season in program history.

Overall record : 220-166

: 220-166 Record at Nebraska: 105-110

Preview

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates after scoring. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tuesday night's matchup between No.13 Purdue and No. 7 Nebraska carries Big Ten and NCAA Tournament seeding implications. The Boilermakers are trying to remain in the hunt for a conference title, while the Huskers are searching for their first league title in program history.

Nebraska doesn't have the most athletic team, but it does play a connected brand of basketball, especially on the defensive end. This is also a team that shoots a high volume from behind the three-point line and connects at a near-36% clip.

The Huskers have skilled three-point shooters in Sandfort, Frager, Mast, Hoiberg and Jamarques Lawrence. Purdue can't allow guys to get open looks, because they've proven they can knock them down. Plus, Mast's ability to pick-and-pop and space the floor could be a real problem for the Boilermakers' bigs.

Smith should have a one-on-one advantage against Hoiberg, but he needs to get his teammates involved. Does that mean establishing Cluff and Kaufman-Renn on the interior? Will Nebraska force Purdue's three-point shooters to prove they can consistently hit from the perimeter? The Boilermakers do have plenty of weapons at every level, but they have to take advantage of the opportunities Nebraska's defense presents.

Finally, this has to be a game where Purdue rebounds the basketball well. If the Boilers can eliminate second-chance opportunities while also crashing the offensive glass, they'll put themselves in a good position. If they struggle like they have recently, Nebraska will likely celebrate another win.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

PURDUE IN THE RANKINGS: Purdue has now recorded back-to-back wins over Maryland and Oregon. How much has that impacted the Boilermakers in the latest rankings? CLICK HERE

5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT NEBRASKA: Purdue travels to Lincoln for a matchup against Nebraska on Tuesday. Here are five things to know about a talented Huskers squad. CLICK HERE