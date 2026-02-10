Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 13 Purdue vs. No. 7 Nebraska

No. 13 Purdue takes on No. 7 Nebraska in an important Big Ten clash on Tuesday night in Lincoln. This game isn't just a top-15 battle, it carries implications for the conference title and NCAA Tournament seeding.

Both Purdue and Nebraska are in the top five of the Big Ten standings and both are still in the race for a league championship. While the loser isn't out of the mix, a win for either team would provide a major boost moving forward.

Purdue Boilermakers On SI will provide live updates, news and analysis throughout the night. You can follow along throughout the game by refreshing this page frequently.

#13 Purdue vs. #7 Nebraska live game blog

Availability report

Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.

— OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None. Nebraska — OUT: Leo Curtis, Henry Burt, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Connor Essegian. QUESTIONABLE: None.

Tipoff between No. 13 Purdue and No. 7 Nebraska is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on FS1.

How to watch #13 Purdue vs. #7 Nebraska

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026

: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 Tipoff time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location : Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. (15,500 capacity)

: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. (15,500 capacity) TV : FOX Sports 1 (FS1)

: FOX Sports 1 (FS1) App : FOX Sports App

: FOX Sports App Announcers : Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst)

: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Nebraska.StatBroadcast.com

: Nebraska.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Nebraska 21-7

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Nebraska 21-7 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Nebraska has a 52.4% chance to defeat Purdue

