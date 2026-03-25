How to Watch Purdue vs. Texas in Sweet 16: TV Info, Key Stats & Preview

Purdue is one step closer to reaching its goal of playing in the Final Four. Standing in the way is Texas, a team that has won three games in the NCAA Tournament to reach the Sweet 16.

The Boilermakers are playing some of their best basketball of the season right now, but the Longhorns have also gotten hot at exactly the right time. It should set up an interesting showdown in San Jose.

Here's all the information you need for Thursday night's Sweet 16 clash between the Boilermakers and Longhorns.

#2 Purdue (29-8) vs. #11 Texas (21-14)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) reacts during a NCAA Tournament second round game against the Miami Hurricanes. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What : Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament

: Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament Date : Thursday, March 26, 2026

: Thursday, March 26, 2026 Tipoff time : 7:10 p.m. ET

: 7:10 p.m. ET Location : SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. (19,000)

: SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. (19,000) TV : CBS

: CBS TV announcers : Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)

: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter) App : March Madness

: March Madness Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). National radio : Westwoodonesports.com (SiriusXM channel 201 or 208)

: Westwoodonesports.com (SiriusXM channel 201 or 208) National announcers : Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), P.J. Carlesimo (analyst)

: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), P.J. Carlesimo (analyst) ESPN matchup predictor: Purdue has a 75.5% chance of victory vs. Texas

Team stats

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) and forward Nic Codie (10). | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Stats (per game) #11 Texas #2 Purdue Scoring 82.9 82.2 Points allowed 76.1 70.1 FG% 48.6% 49.9% 3FG% 35.3% 37.9% Rebounds 37.7 35.3 Assists 12.5 19.9 Steals 5.7 5.6 Blocks 3.0 2.9 Turnovers 11.0 8.9

Quick storylines

Camden Heide faces former teammates

Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) brings the ball down the court. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Heide spent three seasons at Purdue before deciding to enter the NCAA transfer portal following the 2024-25 campaign. He was a member of a Boilermakers squad that played in the 2024 National Championship Game and reached the Sweet 16 last year.

As a member of the 2022 recruiting class, Heide arrived at Purdue with Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. This will be a unique game for all three, as it will be the first time they have faced off against a former teammate.

This season, Heide is a starter for Texas an is averaging 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Will Purdue's hot shooting continue?

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) attempts a three-point shot. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Purdue's offense clicked on all cylinders in St. Louis. It opened the tournament by making 63% of its field goal attempts vs. Queens, which included a 14-of-24 performance from long range. In the second round against Miami, the Boilers shot 53% from the floor, 57% from three and 95% from the free throw line.

When the Boilermakers are hitting shots at that clip, they're almost impossible to beat. It's incredibly difficult to sustain that level of shooting, especially against quality competition. Can Purdue continue to hit at a high clip, particularly from three-point range? What happens if the shots aren't falling in San Jose?

Swain can be a matchup problem

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) controls the ball. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-8, Dailyn Swain creates matchup problems for a lot of teams. How will Purdue approach a player who can drive to the lane, get out in transition, and also knock down shots from the perimeter?

It will be interesting to see how coach Matt Painter approaches the matchup with Swain. Although undersized, C.J. Cox could be left to defend the wing. Or, perhaps Kaufman-Renn will be tasked with keeping his eye on Swain. More than likely, though, Purdue will throw multiple looks at him.

Swain has been tough to defend all season and impacts the game in multiple ways, leading the team in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals.

Players to watch

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) drives to the basket. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Braden Smith, G — Smith is the new NCAA assists record holder, breaking Bobby Hurley's record in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He is the best distributor in college basketball, but also leads the way for Purdue in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game. He is one of the toughest guards to defend in college basketball because of his ability to facilitate and score whenever Purdue needs.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — Kaufman-Renn has been a consistent post player for Purdue each of the last two years. Even at 6-foot-9, he's one of the most physical forwards in the country and has excellent footwork. He averages 14.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers.

Fletcher Loyer, G — Loyer has made a career out of being a three-point shooter at Purdue, setting a program record earlier this season. He's also the team's top communicator and an excellent leader on the floor. Loyer is shooting 43.3% from three and averages 14.1 points per game.

Oscar Cluff, C — Cluff dominated in the Big Ten Tournament, averaging 17.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for Purdue on the way to a title. He's been logging more minutes and provides the Boilers with another strong interior presence alongside Kaufman-Renn.

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) celebrates after making a basket. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Dailyn Swain, G/F — Swain is a do-it-all wing for Texas, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He's a tough matchup at 6-foot-8 and can get to the rim using his size and athleticism. Swain averages 17.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game for the Longhorns.

Matas Vokietaitis, C —Vokietaitis is the big man in the middle for Texas, a true low-post player who is efficient at the basket. He is shooting nearly 62% from the floor and averages 15.7 points per game. The 7-footer also provides a rim protector on the defensive end of the floor.

Tramon Mark, G — Mark has great size at the guard position at 6-foot-5, another matchup problem. He is a good scorer at 13.5 points per game and shoots at a 46.4% clip. Mark hit the game-winner for Texas in the First Four game against N.C. State.

Jordan Pope, G — Pope is one of the top three-point options for Texas this year, hitting at a 36.9% clip on the year. He's averaging 13.1 points per game this season, but has been particularly effective lately. Pope has scored in double figures in four of the last five games, including a 30-point effort vs. Oklahoma.

Game preview

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff looks to pass over Queens University Royals forward Avantae Parker. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For a second straight NCAA Tournament game, Purdue will play a team with good size and length. The Boilermakers battled that in the second round against Miami, and will see it again in the Sweet 16 when facing off against Texas.

Swain is the player who poses the biggest threat to Purdue, especially on the offensive end. He's great at driving the basketball and getting to the rim, but can also knock down open shots from the perimeter. It's going to be a tough defensive assignment for the Boilermakers, but nothing that they haven't seen in the past.

Purdue enters the Sweet 16 after shooting the lights out of the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Boilers were better than 50% from both the floor and behind the three-point line in each of their first two games. The senior trio of Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn combined to average 60 of Purdue's 91.5 points per game in the first two rounds.

The biggest question for the Boilers? What happens if the shots aren't falling? Purdue has been able to rely heavily on its shot-making ability so far, but it needs to be effective on the glass and defend the perimeter against Texas, especially if the offense goes stagnant.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!