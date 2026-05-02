Multiple Boilers Reportedly Earn G League Combine Invitations

Braden Smith was the only member of Purdue's 2025-26 team to receive an invitation to the NBA Scouting Combine, but a few of his teammates will reportedly participate in the G League event.

Seniors Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn have earned an invitation to the G League Scouting Combine, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. That event is scheduled for May 8-10 in Chicago. A total of 44 players received invitations to participate.

By earning an invitation to the G League Scouting Combine, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn both get the opportunity to earn a spot in the NBA Scouting Combine. Per the NBA's website, "a select number of standout players from the AWS NBA G League Draft Combine 2026 will be invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine following that event."

Loyer and Kaufman-Renn both played key roles for the Boilermakers over the last four years. Those two, along with Smith, helped lead Purdue to a pair of Big Ten regular-season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, four NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to the 2024 Final Four.

Loyer, Kaufman-Renn had big numbers in 2025-26

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) drives against Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Loyer was a four-year starter at Purdue and Kaufman-Renn was a starter in the frontcourt each of the past three seasons. Both put together strong senior campaigns in West Lafayette.

Loyer averaged 14.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43.2% from behind the three-point line. One of his top performances of the year came against Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, scoring 24 points on just seven shots in a 79-69 victory.

Additionally, Loyer ended his career with 309 made three-pointers, setting a program record previously held by Carsen Edwards.

Kaufman-Renn was Purdue's top scorer as a junior, averaging 20.1 points per game. With Oscar Cluff joining the team in the offseason, Kaufman-Renn's scoring dropped, but he improved drastically as a rebounder. He ended his senior campaign averaging 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

Like Loyer, Kaufman-Renn had one of his best moments in the NCAA Tournament. With time expiring in Purdue's Sweet 16 game against Texas, Smith attempted a jump shot with the game tied 77-77. The shot was off the mark, but Kaufman-Renn tipped it in, lifting the Boilers to a 79-77 victory to advance to the Elite Eight.

If Loyer or Kaufman-Renn stand out in the G League Scouting Combine and get an invitation to the NBA Scouting Combine, they'll remain in Chicago from May 10-17.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!