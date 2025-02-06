Incoming Purdue WBB Recruit Kira Reynolds Breaks Indiana High School Blocks Record
Kira Reynolds is adding another massive achievement to her laundry list of accomplishments at the high school level. Wednesday night, the South Bend Washington star and Purdue women's basketball commit broke the Indiana high school basketball blocks record.
Reynolds recorded three blocks in Washington's 28-27 victory over Penn in the first round of the IHSAA Class 4A sectionals on Wednesday night. That gave her 571 career blocks (and counting), breaking the state record for girls and boys basketball.
Evansville's Kiyron Powell was the previous record holder, blocking 570 shots at Bosse High School.
It should be no surprise that Reynolds is a strong candidate to win the Indiana Miss Basketball Award at the end of the 2024-25 season.
Reynolds is a key piece in a talented 2025 recruiting class that Purdue coach Katie Gearlds is bringing to West Lafayette. In her senior season at Washington, the future Boilermaker is averaging 15.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, 6.6 blocks, 6.5 steals and 3.9 assists per game.
Earlier this year, Reynolds became the first player in the history of Indiana high school basketball to record a quintuple-double. The 6-foot-4 senior scored 14 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, dished out 12 assists, recorded 11 steals and blocked 10 shots in an 85-12 win over New Prairie back in early January.
In her high school career, Reynolds has scored more than 1,400 points, collected more than 1,100 rebounds and blocked more than 570 shots. She'll have a chance to add to her total on Friday night, when South Bend Washington plays Michigan City in the next round of the IHSAA Class 4A sectionals.
