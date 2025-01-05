Purdue WBB Commit Kira Reynolds Posts Ridiculous Quintuple-Double in HS Game
Kira Reynolds continues to do impressive things on the basketball court. The Purdue commit and south Bend Washington superstar put up a ridiculous quintuple-double in her team's 85-12 win over New Prairie on Saturday.
Reynolds finished the evening with a stat line you typically only see in video games. The 6-foot-4 senior scored 14 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, dished out 12 assists, recorded 11 steals and blocked 10 shots. It's one of the most ridiculous stat lines you'll see in high school basketball.
This is just the latest impressive accomplishment for Reynolds, who is a strong candidate for Indiana Miss Basketball in 2025. She recently became the first player in IHSAA girls basketball history to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 blocks and 300 assists in her career.
Through 16 games in the 2024-25 season, Reynolds is averaging 16.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, 6.5 blocks, 6.3 assists and 3.5 steals per contest. South Bend Washington owns a 15-1 record with five games remaining in the regular season.
Reynolds was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class and is part of a three-person class that signed with the Boilermakers. Considering how successful she's been at the high school level, there's a strong chance she can come in and make an immediate impact in West Lafayette for coach Katie Gearlds.
