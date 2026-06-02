Where Do Purdue's Seniors Rank on 2026 NBA Draft Board After Withdrawal Deadline?

The 2026 NBA Draft is creeping closer, and four seniors from Purdue's 2025-26 team are all hoping to continue their basketball careers at the next level. After the recent withdrawal deadline, ESPN re-ranked the top-100 prospects in this year's class, and all four Boilermakers were included.

Point guard Braden Smith remained the highest-ranked player of the group, coming in at No. 38 on ESPN's draft board. That would put him in the range of an early- to mid-second-round selection for this year's NBA Draft, scheduled for June 23 and 24.

Next on the list was center Oscar cluff, who was ranked as the No. 62 player in this year's draft class. It puts the center just outside the second round, as there are only 60 selections in the NBA Draft.

Kaufman-Renn was close behind, coming in at No. 66 on ESPN's list. Loyer was just inside the top 100, as he was ranked No. 96.

Smith is still considered the "lock" of the group to be selected during the NBA Draft. But there's a chance that both Cluff and Kaufman-Renn could hear their names called, as well.

Cluff, Kaufman-Renn make big jumps

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) practices. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When ESPN released its initial rankings, Cluff was listed at No. 85 and Kaufman-Renn came in at No. 88. Both players moved up more than 20 spots after the withdrawal deadline, which likely improves their chances of being selected in the second round of the NBA Draft.

What is particularly interesting is that Cluff ranks above both Kaufman-Renn and Loyer.

Kaufman-Renn and Loyer both received invitations to the G League Scouting Combine in May. After putting together a couple of impressive performances in Chicago during scrimmages, Kaufman-Renn was invited to stay in the Windy City for the NBA Scouting Combine.

Cluff was not invited to participate in either combine.

Smith was listed at No. 45 in the initial top-100 rankings, moving up seven spots in the latest list.

Multiple Boilers get pre-draft workouts

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during a practice session. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

It's been an active summer for Purdue's seniors. Smith thrived during the five-on-five scrimmages at the NBA Scouting Combine and Cluff, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer have all gotten pre-draft workouts with organizations.

Last week, Cluff had a pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors, and both Kaufman-Renn and Loyer had workouts with the Washington Wizards. It was an opportunity for all three to put their skills on display in front of a franchise.

The Warriors have the No. 54 pick in the second round and the Wizards have picks No. 51 and No. 60.

Even if Cluff, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer don't hear their names called during the NBA Draft, all three will likely get an opportunity during the Summer League. None of those rosters will be announced until after the draft.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!