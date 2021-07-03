Jaden Ivey Leads USA U19 FIBA World Cup Team to Victory, Caleb Furst Logs Seven Points

Purdue's Jaden Ivey exploded for 21 points in the USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team's 83-54 victory over Turkey on Saturday. Boilermaker teammate logged seven points and six rebounds off the bench.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Jaden Ivey put his talents on display on the world stage at the start of the FIBA U19 World Cup on Saturday in Riga, Latvia. He scored a team-high 21 points for the USA in an 83-54 victory over Turkey.

Boilermaker basketball players have been quick to find success. After Purdue center Zach Edey helped Canada to a victory over Lithuania, teammates Ivey and Caleb Furst contributed to a win of their own.

In a game where the USA never trailed, Ivey was at the center of the action. As a starter for the team, he registered more than 19 minutes of playing time, the third-most on the team.

Aside from his scoring output, Ivey dished out two assists and was dominant on the defensive side of the court. He recorded four steals — more than any player that set foot on the hardwood — and a block.

As for Furst, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball, he tallied seven points off the bench while also coming away with six rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The Purdue duo even connected on a few passing opportunities during the game, including one that set up Ivey for a one-handed dunk. Furst, with three members of the Turkey team surrounding him, used his 6-foot-10 frame to find Ivey barreling down the lane.

The result was a strong finish and the exclamation point on Ivey's performance. Despite being just one of two players to score in double figures, all but one member of the team recorded at least three points.

After cruising to a 29-point win in the first round of the tournament, the USA leads its group. Australia and Mali, the other two teams in Group D, are scheduled to play at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The USA men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team will take on Mali on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

