Larry Weatherford, Member of Purdue's 1969 Final Four Time, Passes Away at 76
Larry Weatherford, a former Indiana Basketball All-Star and a member of Purdue's 1969 Final Four team, has passed away. He was 76.
Weatherford attended Evansville Bosse High School and graduated in 1967. He finished his career scoring 1,559 points and was named an Indiana All-Star as a senior. Following his high school career, he played college basketball at Purdue.
"Saddened to hear about the passing of Larry Weatherford," the Purdue men's basketball program said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the Weatherford family."
Weatherford was a member of Purdue's 1968-69 squad, which was coached by George King and finished the year with a 23-5 record. That team reached the National Championship Game, but was defeated by UCLA in the title game.
As a senior at Purdue, Weatherford enjoyed his best college season. He averaged 21.1 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game. The Boilermakers ended that season with an 18-7 record, including an 11-3 mark in Big Ten play.
Weatherford scored 1,103 points during his Purdue career, one of just 58 players to reach the 1,000-point milestone in Boilermaker history.
Some of Weatherford's Purdue teammates included Rick Mount, Bob Ford, and Billy Keller.
Weatherford was appointed director of the C.K. Newsome Community Center in Evansville in 1976. Later, he served as a Sheriff's Deputy for Vanderburgh County.
Weatherford was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024.
