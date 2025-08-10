Purdue Among Finalists to Land 4-Star Forward, Top 75 Prospect in 2026
Quinn Costello, a knock-down shooter and 6-foot-10 forward in the 2026 recruiting class, has included Purdue among his final schools for consideration. Rivals' Joe Tipton reported the news on Saturday evening.
Costello has had a tremendous summer and his popularity has grown across the recruiting circuit. Purdue extended an offer to the talented forward in mid-June and remains in contention.
The other five schools Purdue is battling with are Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Texas.
At 6-foot-10, Costello is an incredibly skilled shooter, a player who can stretch the floor at the four position. He can knock down spot-up three-pointers, roll to the basket for easy points, and run in transition. His shooting ability helps his team space the floor on the offensive end.
Costello currently attends The Newman School in Boston. Last season, he averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He shot 44% from the floor and knocked down 36% of his attempts from behind the three-point line.
Purdue has extended offers to more than 20 players in the 2026 recruiting class. The Boilermakers have remained in contention for several of those prospects through the summer months.
Currently, 6-foot-1 guard and four-star prospect Luke Ertel is Purdue's only commitment in the 2026 class.
Quinn Costello highlights
Related stories on Purdue basketball
FANS MAKE BOLD PREDICTIONS FOR 2025-26 SEASON: Expectations are high in West Lafayette for the 2025-26 season. What bold predictions are fans making for Purdue basketball this year? CLICK HERE
BOILERS OFFER 7-FOOTER: Purdue has extended an offer to another 7-foot center in the 2026 recruiting class. The Boilers are showing interest in Sinan Huan from Georgetown Prep. CLICK HERE
PURDUE SELLS OUT SEASON TICKETS: Purdue announced this week that season tickets have sold out for the 2025-26 men's basketball season, marking the sixth straight year for a sellout. CLICK HERE