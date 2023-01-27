Michigan Guard Jett Howard Out Against No. 1 Purdue Basketball

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ahead of a matchup between No. 1 Purdue basketball and Michigan, freshman guard Jett Howard was listed as a game-time decision for the Wolverines after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Howard, who did not immediately take the floor for pregame warmups, will not play Thursday night against the Boilermakers at the Crisler Center. He is Michigan's leading perimeter scorer, averaging 14.6 points per game while shooting 38.2% from the 3-point line. Senior Joey Baker replaces Howard in the starting lineup.

"Jett is going through the rehab treatment," Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard said before the matchup. "In Jett's mind, he's saying he's going to play. But it's all about the health, and health is more important than any game. We want to have a healthy Jett out there instead of a guy who's hobbling. He just wants to be there to help his team because that's how he's wired mentally. He's also a competitor and he wants to win, and he feels that when he's not playing, he's not helping the team.

"So the key is just continuing to go through the rehab treatment and just try to help him get healthy. When I see that he's ready to go, health-wise, and that's when he's going to be ready to play. I'm not saying that's going to be next game, I don't know when it's going to be."

Purdue and Michigan are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on FS1. The Boilermakers are looking to remain unbeaten on the road after starting the 2022-23 season 19-1 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play.

