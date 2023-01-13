Skip to main content

LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 3 Purdue Basketball vs. Nebraska in Real Time

No. 3 Purdue basketball (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) returns home for a matchup with Nebraska (9-8, 2-4) on Friday night at Mackey Arena. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 3-ranked Purdue basketball team is back at home inside Mackey Arena, welcoming Nebraska on Friday night for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff. This is the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Boilermakers escaping Lincoln, Neb., with a 65-62 overtime win back on Dec. 10. 

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time with all the news and views as they happen, straight from press row. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

It's another Purdue basketball game day in West Lafayette, so be sure to follow along down below: 

Tipoff — Coming up at around 7 p.m. ET, so stay tuned. 

Purdue starters: 

  • Freshman guard Braden Smith
  • Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer 
  • Junior guard Ethan Morton 
  • Sophomore forward Caleb Furst 
  • Junior center Zach Edey

Pregame — According to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Nebraska guard Sam Griesel is out for tonight's game against Purdue. He's averaging 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season. 

  • How to Watch Purdue vs. Nebraska: No. 3 Purdue basketball (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) hosts Nebraska (9-8, 2-4) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night inside Mackey Arena. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more. CLICK HERE 
  • What Matt Painter Said Ahead of the Game: Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter met with the media Thursday ahead of the team's home game against Nebraska. The two programs are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday inside Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue's Game Against Penn State Reflected as Road Win: Purdue's 76-63 win over Penn State at the Palestra on Sunday brings the team's Quadrant 1 record to 6-1 on the season, which ties Kansas for the best in college basketball. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Drops to No. 3 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll: Purdue basketball suffered its first loss of the season last week before earning back-to-back wins away from West Lafayette. The Boilermakers are 15-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play, coming in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. CLICK HERE
  • Zach Edey Named Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week: Purdue junior center Zach Edey averaged 21.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the team's last three games, which included a pair of victories away from home. He garnered his fourth Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week award of the season. CLICK HERE

