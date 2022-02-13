LIVE BLOG: Follow Sunday's Game Between No. 3 Purdue, Maryland in Real Time; News and Analysis

No. 3 Purdue basketball is back home for an early-afternoon tip against Maryland inside Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are looking to get back in the win column after a big loss on the road against Michigan.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Looking to avenge its road loss against Michigan, No. 3 Purdue basketball is back at Mackey Arena for a matchup with Maryland. The Boilers have a 6-5 lead in the all-time series, but have yet to defeat the Terrapins by double digits at home.

Purdue enters the contest with a 21-4 mark, including a 10-4 record in Big Ten play, while Maryland is 11-13 and 3-10 in the conference. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and the game will be aired live on CBS.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

Let's get started, the most recent plays will be at the top.

PREGAME — No changes to the starting lineup for Purdue ahead of its matchup against Maryland. Here are the five players slated to take the court for tipoff:

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

