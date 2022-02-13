How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball's Game Against Maryland on Sunday

Purdue basketball looks to bounce back with a home game against Maryland on Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena. The team has never defeated the Terrapins by more than single digits in four total matchups in West Lafayette.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball is back in action Sunday with a matchup against Maryland at Mackey Arena, as the No. 3-ranked Boilers look to get back on the winning side of things following a road beatdown at Michigan.

Purdue enters with a 21-4 mark, which includes a 10-4 record in the Big Ten, while Maryland is 11-13. The Boilermakers are 8-3 in quad-1 games so far this season.

Sunday's contest with Maryland marks just the 12th meeting all-time with Maryland, and Purdue has a slim 6-5 series advantage. Nine of the 11 meetings have been decided by single-digits, including the last three by a total of 11 points.

LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over here to our blog and follow the game in real time, with news and opinion. CLICK HERE

Sunday's game is the ninth annual T-shirt game. The Boilermakers give out a T-shirt on every seat in Mackey Arena. The team is 7-1 in those games, having won seven straight games

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday.

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Maryland Terrapins

Who: No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (21-4) vs. Maryland Terrapins (11-13)

No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (21-4) vs. Maryland Terrapins (11-13) When: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Feb. 12.

1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Feb. 12. Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana TV: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes and Clark Kellogg

Spero Dedes and Clark Kellogg Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Point Spread: Purdue enters the game as a 15.5-point favorite over Michigan on the road, according to SISportsBook.com . The over/under is 147.5.

Purdue enters the game as a 15.5-point favorite over Michigan on the road, according to . The over/under is 147.5. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. Maryland was 17-14 last season and 9-11 in the Big Ten. It upset Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament before losing to Michigan in the semifinals. The team received an NCAA Tournament bid as a No. 10 seed and upset No. 7 Connecticut 63-54 in the first round before losing to No. 2 seed Alabama in the second round.

Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. Maryland was 17-14 last season and 9-11 in the Big Ten. It upset Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament before losing to Michigan in the semifinals. The team received an NCAA Tournament bid as a No. 10 seed and upset No. 7 Connecticut 63-54 in the first round before losing to No. 2 seed Alabama in the second round. Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 3 in Week 14 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Maryland is unranked.

Purdue is ranked No. 3 in Week 14 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Maryland is unranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 10 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Maryland is ranked No. 100 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Maryland Series History

Series history: Sunday's contest with Maryland marks just the 12th meeting all-time with Maryland with the Boilermakers holding a slim 6-5 series advantage.

Sunday's contest with Maryland marks just the 12th meeting all-time with Maryland with the Boilermakers holding a slim 6-5 series advantage. Last Matchup: Purdue lost to Maryland 61-60 victory over the Boilermakers in College Park, Maryland, last season.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue lost to Michigan 82-58 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Thursday.

Purdue lost to Michigan 82-58 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Thursday. Maryland's last game: Maryland suffered a 110-87 loss to Iowa on Thursday at home.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached one season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 376-188 record at Purdue, and is 401-193 overall. He is 190-113 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached one season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 376-188 record at Purdue, and is 401-193 overall. He is 190-113 in Big Ten games. Meet interim Maryland coach Danny Manning: Coach Danny Manning took over seven games into the season after Maryland parted ways with Mark Turgeon after a slow start. Manning is best known as a player, winning the 1988 NCAA title at Kansas, but he has also been a head coach at Tulsa and Wake Forest. He has a 122-150 overall record as a head coach.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

PURDUE LOOKING TO BOUNCE BACK AFTER LOSS TO MICHIGAN: Purdue Basketball is back at Mackey Arena on Sunday for a matchup with Maryland. The team is looking to get back in the win column following a blowout loss at Michigan. The Boilermakers have never defeated the Terrapins by double-digits in West Lafayette. CLICK HERE

Purdue Basketball is back at Mackey Arena on Sunday for a matchup with Maryland. The team is looking to get back in the win column following a blowout loss at Michigan. The Boilermakers have never defeated the Terrapins by double-digits in West Lafayette. PURDUE LOSS TOUGH TO UNDERSTAND: No. 3 Purdue took a drubbing in the worst way Thursday night at Michigan, a take-your-lunch-money, steal-your-girl kind of game where you simply shake your head and wonder how that happened. These things just don't happen to Purdue, and the 82-58 loss was hard to swallow. CLICK HERE

No. 3 Purdue took a drubbing in the worst way Thursday night at Michigan, a take-your-lunch-money, steal-your-girl kind of game where you simply shake your head and wonder how that happened. These things just don't happen to Purdue, and the 82-58 loss was hard to swallow. BOILERS SEARCHING FOR DEFENSIVE CONSISTENCY: In all four of Purdue basketball's losses this season, its scored less than 70 points. The team's defensive struggles were evident in an 82-58 blowout loss to Michigan on Thursday night. CLICK HERE

In all four of Purdue basketball's losses this season, its scored less than 70 points. The team's defensive struggles were evident in an 82-58 blowout loss to Michigan on Thursday night. PURDUE TROUNCED AT MICHIGAN: Purdue's stay atop the Big Ten didn't last long after suffering its first blowout loss of the season Thursday night at Michigan. The Wolverines won 82-58 thanks to red-hot three-point shooting. CLICK HERE

Purdue's stay atop the Big Ten didn't last long after suffering its first blowout loss of the season Thursday night at Michigan. The Wolverines won 82-58 thanks to red-hot three-point shooting. STEFANOVIC NAMED FINALIST FOR SENIOR CLASS AWARD: Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic was named one of 10 finalists for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award. The award winners will be announced during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four and NCAA Women’s Final Four. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!