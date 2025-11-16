Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 2 Purdue vs. Akron
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — We're closiong out the week inside Mackey Arena. On Sunday night, No. 2 Purdue will host Akron in West Lafayette, hoping to start the year 4-0.
The Boilermakers are coming off an impressive 87-80 road victory over No. 8 Alabama on Thursday, so their confidence level should be extremely high. You can follow along with our live game blog and updates as Purdue and Akron go head-to-head on Sunday night.
Tipoff between Akron and No. 2 Purdue is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.
How to watch Akron vs. #2 Purdue
- What: Non-conference game
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025
- Tipoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- App: Fox Sports App
- TV announcers: Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Rapheal Davis (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 84; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Akron 2-0.
- Last meeting: Purdue defeated Akron 98-67 on Dec. 27, 2000, in West Lafayette.
Preview
Don't be fooled by the name on the front of the jersey; Akron is a team that is capable of giving Purdue a run for its money, even inside Mackey Arena. The Zips rank No. 77 in KenPom and are averaging 99.3 points per game, scoring over 100 in each of their last two contests.
Groce's squad is also an effective rebounding team, especially for a squad that doesn't possess a lot of size. Both Evan and Eric Mahaffey are good rebounding guards at 6-foot-6, and Lyles has been effective on the glass at 6-foot-9. Purdue is going to have to be prepared for a physical battle, especially on the boards.
Much like Thursday's game against Alabama, Purdue is going to have a major advantage in the post, especially with Kaufman-Renn in the post. Between Kaufman-Renn, Cluff, and Daniel Jacobsen, Purdue's primary big men accounted for 38 points and 31 rebounds. They have to bring that same tenacity to the floor on Sunday.
But the real question is whether or not Akron has anyone who can disrupt Smith at the guard position. The answer is no, although they can use size to try and rattle him around the perimeter. As long as the Boilermakers protect the basketball — and they're only averaging 7.3 turnovers per game — they should be able to leave Mackey Arena with a 4-0 record before heading to the Bahamas.
