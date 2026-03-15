Live Game Thread & Updates for Purdue vs. Michigan in Big Ten Tournament Championship

CHICAGO — Championship Sunday has arrived. No. 7 seed Purdue will play No. 1 seed Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game, hoping to avenge the regular-season loss and bring a conference tournament title back to West Lafayette.

Michigan won the first meeting 91-80 back in February at Mackey Arena. Purdue has looked impressive so far in the Big Ten Tournament, but do the Boilermakers have enough juice to pull off the upset at the United Center?

Follow along with Purdue Boilermakers On SI throughout the game as Purdue and Michigan go head-to-head in Chicago. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest updates and analysis live from the United Center.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) brings the ball up court. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

#7 Purdue vs. #1 Michigan live game blog

Availability report

Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.

— OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None. Michigan — OUT: Winters Grady, L.J. Cason. QUESTIONABLE: None.

Tipoff between Purdue and Michigan is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

What's at stake

Purdue had preseason ambitions of winning a Big Ten regular season title. The Boilermakers fell short of that goal, ending conference play with a 13-7 record. A win on Sunday would give Purdue the opportunity to bring some league hardware back to West Lafayette, a big accomplishment for this senior class.

Michigan is looking to make a clean sweep of the Big Ten championships this season. The Wolverines went 19-1 in league play and could follow their outright conference title with a tournament championship, as well.

Perhaps more importantly, both teams are trying to make one final impression on the NCAA selection committee prior to bracket announcements. Can Michigan move up among the No. 1 seeds with a win over Purdue. Could the Boilermakers take the top No. 3 seed by upsetting the Wolverines?

There is plenty at stake when Purdue and Michigan tip off in Chicago.

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