How to Watch Former Purdue Stars During NBA Summer League Action

It's almost time for the Boilers of summer. Starting in just a few weeks, all four of Purdue's seniors are expected to take the floor for NBA Summer League action, hoping to prove they belong in the league.

Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn were both taken in the second round of the NBA Draft. It was the first time since 2011 that multiple Boilermakers were selected in the same draft since 2011 (JaJuan Johnson and E'Twaun Moore).

Fletcher Loyer and Oscar Cluff were both picked up as undrafted free agents. It's an exciting accomplishment for the program, and it allows fans to catch some of the all-time Purdue greats in action.

This week, multiple NBA teams revealed their schedules for upcoming Summer League action. Here's how you can catch each Boilermaker in action, including a matchup between Smith and Kaufman-Renn on Wednesday, July 15.

Braden Smith, Indiana Pacers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) drives past Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) . | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Smith was the first Purdue player selected in this year's NBA Draft. He was taken No. 38 by the Chicago Bulls, but the pick was traded to the Pacers. He signed a two-way contract with Indiana.

Friday, July 10 — vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 2)

Saturday, July 11 — vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5:30 p.m. ET on Prime)

Monday, July 13 — vs. Toronto Raptors (4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 2)

Wednesday, July 15 — vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3:30 p.m. ET on Prime)

Trey Kaufrman-Renn, Minnesota Timberwolves

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) secures a rebound. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Kaufman-Renn was selected No. 59 overall by the Timberwolves, the second Boilermaker taken in the second round. He's hoping to carve out a roster spot in Minnesota.

Thursday, July 9 — vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3:30 p.m. ET on Prime)

Saturday, July 11 — vs. Denver Nuggets (7:30 p.m. ET on Prime)

Monday, July 13 — vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11 p.m. ET on ESPN 2)

Wednesday, July 15 — vs. Indiana Pacers (3:30 p.m. ET on Prime)

Oscar Cluff, Houston Rockets

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) celebrates making a basket. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Cluff was one of two Purdue seniors not taken in the NBA Draft. He worked out for multiple teams before the draft and agreed to join Houston's Summer League squad.

Friday, July 10 — vs. Denver Nuggets (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 2)

Saturday, July 11 — vs. Toronto Raptors (9:30 p.m. ET on Prime)

Tuesday, July 14 — vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4 p.m. ET on Prime)

Thursday, July 16 — vs. Brooklyn Nets (4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN U)

Fletcher Loyer, Los Angeles Clippers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates making a three-pointer. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Loyer is the second former Boiler not taken in the draft, despite participating in several pre-draft workouts. He inked an Exhibit-10 contract with the Clippers as an undrafted free agent.

Thursday, July 9 — vs. Sacramento Kings (11 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Sunday, July 12 — vs. Utah Jazz (10 p.m. ET on Prime)

Tuesday, July 14 — vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET on Prime)

Wednesday, July 15 — vs. Washington Wizards (10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!