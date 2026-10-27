Live Game Thread & Updates for Purdue vs. No. 4 UConn Exhibition Game

The final exhibition game of the 2026-27 season has arrived. On Tuesday night, Purdue will play No. 4 UConn to close out preseason action. Then, on Monday, Nov. 2, the Boilermakers head to Las Vegas to open the regular season against No. 15 Gonzaga.

Purdue cruised to a pair of 30-point victories over Ball State and Purdue-Fort Wayne in its first two exhibition contests. Tuesday night's game against the Huskies will be the greatest challenge, though, and will provide head coach Matt Painter with an idea of where his team compares to a potential national title contender.

Tuesday's game will only be streamed on UConn-Plus for a pay-per-view cost of $9.95. Purdue Boilermakers On SI will provide live updates, news and analysis throughout the game to keep fans updated. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest updates.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) dunks the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue vs. #4 UConn live blog

Tipoff between Purdue and UConn is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on UConn-Plus. This is the final exhibition game of the 2026-27 season for both programs.

Exhibition results

Both Purdue and UConn have played two exhibition games before Tuesday night's matchup. The Huskies played two power conference opponents, taking on Syracuse and Michigan State. This will be the third major team Dan Hurley's squad has played in the preseason.

The Boilermakers played a pair of mid-major programs in their first two exhibition contests, hosting Ball State and traveling to play Purdue-Fort Wayne. Tuesday's game against UConn will be the only power conference foe Purdue will play in preseason action.

Both teams have won both of their preseason games.

UConn Huskies

Oct. 13 vs. Syracuse — W, 72-52

Oct. 20 vs. Michigan State — W, 78-70

Purdue Boilermakers

Oct. 18 vs. Ball State — W, 87-55

Oct. 22 vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne — W, 92-62

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