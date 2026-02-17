Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 1 Michigan

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A massive Big Ten showdown takes place inside Mackey Arena on Tuesday night. No. 7 Purude hosts No. 1 Michigan in an important conference matchup, with both teams chasing a league championship.

Purdue comes into Tuesday night's game having won four straight games, including back-to-back road wins over Nebraska and Iowa. Michigan has only lost one game all season, a January contest to Wisconsin.

This is one of the biggest games of the year, and Purdue Boilermakers On SI is bringing you live coverage from West Lafayette. Refresh this page frequently for the latest news and updates from Mackey Arena.

#7 Purdue vs. #1 Michigan live game blog

Starting lineups

Michigan — #3 Elliot Cadeau (G), #4 Nimari Burnett (G), #21 Morez Johnson Jr. (F), #23 Yaxel Lendeborg (F), #15 Aday Mara (C).

Availability report

Michigan — OUT: #10 Winters Grady. QUESTIONABLE: None.

How to watch #7 Purdue vs. #1 Michigan

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026

: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 Tipoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET Location : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity) TV/Stream : Peacock, NBC Sports Network

: Peacock, NBC Sports Network App : Peacock

: Peacock Announcers : Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Cayleigh Griffin (reporter)

: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Cayleigh Griffin (reporter) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Ch. 84; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Ch. 84; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs Michigan 94-77

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs Michigan 94-77 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Michigan has a 52.2% chance to defeat Purdue

