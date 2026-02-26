Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 8 Purdue is looking to add to its streak of home wins over No. 13 Michigan State on Thursday night. It's been more than 4,000 days since the Spartans' last win at Mackey Arena and the Boilermakers would love to extend that streak a little further.

Thursday night, Purdue hosts Michigan State in an important Big Ten game, as both teams battle for positioning in the conference standings and seeding for the NCAA Tournament. Both squads are 22-5 on the year and 12-4 in the league.

Purdue vs. Michigan State live game blog

Availability report

Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.

— OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None. Michigan State — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.

Tipoff between Purdue and Michigan State is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on Peacock.

What's at stake

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, right, celebrates his 3-pointer against Purdue. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan is running away with the Big Ten regular season title, 3.5 games ahead of both Purdue and Michigan State in the league standings. However, the No. 2 seed for the Big Ten Tournament remains wide open.

The winner of Thursday night's game will have an upper hand in the race for second place in the conference standings, but it's far from guaranteed. No. 10 Illinois and No. 12 Nebraska are both 13-4 in conference play and are both strong contenders for that position, as well.

Additionally, both Purdue and Michigan State want to put themselves in the best position possible for the NCAA Tournament next month. A win on Thursday night could help one team secure a No. 2 seed for March Madness.

Braden Smith's next major milestone

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) passes the ball. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Smith enters Thursday's game against Michigan State with 994 career assists, needing just six more to reach 1,000. He is still 83 away from breaking Bobby Hurley's NCAA record, which sits at 1,076.

The star guard has dised out 36 assists in Purdue's last four games, averaging 9.0 assists per contest in that span. For the season, Smith is averaging 8.7 assists per game. That ranks second in the nation, behind only Michigan State's Jeremey Fears Jr. (9.2).

There's a good chance Smith reaches another career milestone at Mackey Arena on Thursday night against Michigan State.

