Live Game Thread & Updates For No. 4 Purdue vs. UCLA

No. 4 Purdue closes out its West Coast trip on Tuesday night, taking on UCLA at Pauley Pavilion. The Boilermakers are on a nine-game winning streak, but the Bruins are a perfect 10-0 on their home court this season.

Follow along throughout the game as Purdue Boilermakers On SI provides live updates, news, and analysis throughout the game. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest happenings in Tuesday night's Big Ten clash.

#4 Purdue vs. UCLA live game blog

Availability reports

Purdue — Senior guard Braden Smith is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game vs. UCLA.

— Senior guard Braden Smith is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game vs. UCLA. UCLA — Senior guard Skyy Clark and junior forward Evan Manjikian are listed as out for Tuesday night's game vs. Purdue.

Tipoff between #4 Purdue and UCLA is set for 10 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on Peacock.

How to watch #4 Purdue vs. UCLA

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026

: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 Tipoff time : 10 p.m. ET

: 10 p.m. ET Location : Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif. (12,829 capacity)

: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif. (12,829 capacity) TV : Peacock/NBC Sports Network

: Peacock/NBC Sports Network App : NBC Sports/Peacock

: NBC Sports/Peacock Announcers : Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (analyst), Kylen Mills (reporter)

: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (analyst), Kylen Mills (reporter) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : UCLA.StatBroadcast.com

: UCLA.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : UCLA leads the all-time series vs. Purdue 10-4

: UCLA leads the all-time series vs. Purdue 10-4 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 63% chance to defeat UCLA

