Live Game Thread & Updates For No. 4 Purdue vs. UCLA
No. 4 Purdue closes out its West Coast trip on Tuesday night, taking on UCLA at Pauley Pavilion. The Boilermakers are on a nine-game winning streak, but the Bruins are a perfect 10-0 on their home court this season.
Follow along throughout the game as Purdue Boilermakers On SI provides live updates, news, and analysis throughout the game. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest happenings in Tuesday night's Big Ten clash.
#4 Purdue vs. UCLA live game blog
Availability reports
- Purdue — Senior guard Braden Smith is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game vs. UCLA.
- UCLA — Senior guard Skyy Clark and junior forward Evan Manjikian are listed as out for Tuesday night's game vs. Purdue.
Tipoff between #4 Purdue and UCLA is set for 10 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on Peacock.
How to watch #4 Purdue vs. UCLA
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026
- Tipoff time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif. (12,829 capacity)
- TV: Peacock/NBC Sports Network
- App: NBC Sports/Peacock
- Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (analyst), Kylen Mills (reporter)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: UCLA.StatBroadcast.com
- All-time series: UCLA leads the all-time series vs. Purdue 10-4
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 63% chance to defeat UCLA
