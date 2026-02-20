Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 7 Purdue vs. Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana makes its way to Mackey Arena for a rematch with No. 7 Purdue on Friday night. The Hoosiers won the first game 72-67 in Bloomington, which means the Boilermakers will be hungry for revenge on their home floor.

This is an important game to Purdue for a variety of reasons. The Boilermakers are wanting to bounce back from a loss to Michigan on Tuesday and help itself in terms of seeding for the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments next month.

For the senior trio of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue needs a win so they can finish with a 4-4 record against Indiana. There's a lot at stake in West Lafayette.

Follow along throughout the game as Purdue Boilermakers On SI provides live updates. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest news, analysis, and more.

Indiana vs. #7 Purdue live game blog

Availability report

Indiana — OUT: #2 Jason Drake, #10 Josh Harris. QUESTIONABLE: None.

Tipoff between Indiana and No. 7 Purdue is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.

How to watch Indiana vs. #7 Purdue

What : Big Ten Conference game/Rivalry game

: Big Ten Conference game/Rivalry game Date : Friday, Feb. 20, 2026

: Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 Tipoff time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity) TV : FOX

: FOX App : FOX Sports

: FOX Sports Announcers : Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), Allison Williams (reporter)

: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), Allison Williams (reporter) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 84; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 84; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

