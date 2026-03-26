Live Game Thread & Updates for Purdue vs. Texas in Sweet 16

It may be hard to believe, but we've already reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The Sweet 16 tips off with No. 2 Purdue playing No. 11 Texas in San Jose, Calif., as both teams try to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the Final Four.

Purdue has won six straight games, dating back to its four-game run to a Big Ten Tournament title in Chicago. The Boilermakers are playing some of their best basketball at the right time.

The same can be said for Texas, which has had a difficult path to the Sweet 16. The Longhorns defeated N.C. State in a play-in game, then upset both No. 6 BYU and No. 3 Gonzaga to reach San Jose.

Thursday night's matchup between Purdue and Texas should be fun. Follow along for the latest updates and analysis throughout the night with Purdue Boilermakers On SI. You can refres this page frequently for the latest happening.

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) celebrates with Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3). | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

#2 Purdue vs. #11 Texas live game blog

Tipoff between Purdue and Texas is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

What's at stake

All season, Purdue has talked about the desire to return to the Final Four and to win a national championship. Thursday night's game is the next step towards that goal.

The Boilermakers have played well in the first two games, defeating both Queens and Miami by double digits. But the longer the tournament goes, the more challenging the opponent. Texas may be a No. 11 seed, but the Longhorns present plenty of challenges.

Purdue has been led by its senior trio of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer. Those three have carried a heavy workload throughout their careers, and they can't let up if the Boilers are to return to college basketball's premier event.

Texas has already made it much further in March Madness as a No. 11 seed that barely made the field. At this point, the Longhorns are playing with house money. Sometimes, those can be the most dangerous teams to play in the postseason.

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