What Percentage of Purdue Basketball's Offensive Production Returns for 2026-27?

Not to state the obvious, but a lot of Purdue's production from the 2025-26 season. That's certainly nothing new to those following the Boilermakers. But just how much of last year's production is leaving? How much is coming back?

With Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff all gone, there are some major shoes to fill in West Lafayette. Just how big is the gap between the departing production and what is returning?

Here's a breakdown by numbers and percentages in some of the major statistical categories as the Boilermakers prepare for the 2026-27 season.

Scoring

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots the ball. | David Banks-Imagn Images

It doesn't need to be stated that Purdue's scoring production is taking a significant hit. Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer all averaged more than 14 points per game and Cluff added 10.6 points per contest. The Boilermakers bring back just 34.88% of their scoring production from the 2025-26 squad, with no player averaging more than 8.5 points per game (C.J. Cox).

C.J. Cox — 8.5 ppg

Omer Mayer — 5.5 ppg

Daniel Jacobsen — 5.5 ppg

Gicarri Harris — 4.6 ppg

Jack Benter — 4.4 ppg

Total — 28.5 ppg (of 81.7)

34.9% returning production

Field goal percentage

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) completes a slam dunk. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The returning Boilers may not have had a ton of shot attempts compared to the four players departing, but all five shot the basketball at a solid clip last year. All five returners shot above 40% from the floor and Daniel Jacobsen was just an eyelash under 65%.

Daniel Jacobsen — 64.6% (82-of-127)

Jack Benter — 47.9% (58-of-121)

C.J. Cox — 45.7% (118-of-258)

Omer Mayer — 41.2% (80-of-194)

Gicarri Harris — 40.1% (57-of-142)

Total — 46.9% (395-of-842)

Made 3-point attempts

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) shoots the ball. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

One of the interesting statistics regarding Purdue's returning production is its three-point shooting. The Boilermakers return almost 50% of their three-point production from the 2025-26 season. Losing Loyer (112) and Smith (64) is obviously a significant blow, but four Boilers made at least 33 triples last season and Cox drilled the third-most on the team with 62.

C.J. Cox — 62

Omer Mayer — 39

Jack Benter — 36

Gicarri Harris — 33

Daniel Jacobsen — 3

Total — 173 (of 359)

48.2% returning production

Assists

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) passes the ball. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Nobody is going to be able to replicate Smith's production on this front. He dished out 345 assists last season, accounting for 45.2% of Purdue's assist total for the year. More importantly, the Boilers lose excellent post passers in Kaufman-Renn and Cluff. None of Purdue's returning players accounted for more than 50 assists last season, and the total returning production on this front is only 22.3%.

C.J. Cox — 49

Omer Mayer — 45

Gicarri Harris — 32

Jack Benter — 31

Daniel Jacobsen — 13

Total — 170 (of 764)

22.3% returning production

Rebounding

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) grabs a rebound. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

This isn't specific to offense, but it's another area where Purdue is going to have to pick up the slack with the departures of Cluff and Kaufman-Renn. Those two accounted for nearly half of the team's total rebounds last season, combining for 600 of the 1,270 boards. The Boilers are only returning 33.8% of their rebounding from the 2025-26 season.

Daniel Jacobsen — 118

C.J. Cox — 108

Jack Benter — 97

Gicarri Harris — 62

Omer Mayer — 42

Jack Lusk — 3

Total — 430 (of 1,270)

33.8% returning production

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