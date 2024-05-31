LOOK: Men of Mackey Releases New Uniforms for 2024 TBT
The Men of Mackey will have a new look for the 2024 TBT (The Basketball Tournament). The team released the new uniforms with a post on social media on Friday.
Men of Mackey — Purdue's alumni team in the annual summer tournament — teased the new uniforms for days. Finally, fans got a first glimpse of the new look.
Five players have already committed to play for Men of Mackey during the 2024 TBT. Those names include Sasha Stefanovic, David Jenkins Jr., Aaron Wheeler, Jon Octeus and Kelsey Barlow.
There will likely be more announcements regarding additional team members in the coming days and weeks.
TBT is a summer basketball event that features several former college basketball standouts. It's a single-elimination event — similar to the NCAA Tournament — with a $1 million, winner-take-all prize at stake.
Men of Mackey will start the TBT in the Butler Regional (Indianapolis) and play at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Games are scheduled to be played between July 19-23 for the regional. Both Indiana and Butler will also have alumni teams participating in this year's TBT event.
