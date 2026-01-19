Purdue Adds Veteran EDGE From Georgia via Transfer Portal

Purdue is getting some major help at edge rusher via the transfer portal. On Monday, former Army and Georgia outside linebacker Elo Modozie announced his commitment to coach Barry Odom and the Boilermakers.

Modozie comes to Purdue from Georgia, spending the 2025 season in Athens. He appeared in 13 games for the Bulldogs as a reserve outside linebacker. The junior accounted for seven tackles this past year.

Although Modozie didn't have the biggest year in 2025, he proved to be a productive player at the edge rusher spot while at Army. He made his greatest impact as a sophomore in 2024, accounting for 34 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He also had two blocked kicks and a pass break-up for the Black Knights.

In three college football seasons, Modozie has appeared in 38 career games and has racked up 50 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. He will have one year of eligibility to use at Purdue.

Modozie is the 28th player to commit to Purdue out of the transfer portal this offseason. He is the second player with the "edge rusher" label to join the program, along with Keyshawn Burgos out of Virginia Tech.

Per On3's transfer portal team rankings, Purdue has the No. 22 transfer class in 2026.

Purdue's pass rush was middle of the pack

There wasn't much to highlight from a 2-10 season in Odom's first year at Purdue. As much as the Boilermakers struggled defensively last year, the team's ability to be disruptive in the backfield was actually middle of the pack in the Big Ten.

Purdue finished the season with 24 sacks (12th) and 64 tackles for loss (11th) last season. Those numbers aren't too bad, but there's still plenty of room for improvement. Adding a proven pass-rusher like Modozie can certainly help the Boilermakers' defense in that regard moving forward.

Modozie is an athletic player, coming out of high school as a wide receiver before making the switch to outside linebacker at Army. He has good speed and excellent size at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds. He can quickly get into the backfield and bring quarterbacks to the ground.

Purdue's top pass rushers from last season — CJ Nunnally and Mani Powell — are both of eligibility, creating an opening for Modozie to come in and make an immediate impact. The Boilermakers will need him to be productive in 2026.

