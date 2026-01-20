Purdue vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 20

The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers take their perfect 4-0 road record into UCLA on Tuesday night.

Purdue has rattled off nine straight wins since their only loss this season, but it’s failed to cover the spread in the last four. Meanwhile, UCLA is coming off a loss at Ohio State and puts its perfect 10-0 home record on the line against one of the top teams in the nation.

The Boilermakers are 7-0 in conference this season while the Bruins are just 4-3.

Can Purdue hand UCLA its first home loss of the season?

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big Ten matchup.

Purdue vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Purdue -5.5 (-112)

UCLA +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Purdue: -245

UCLA: +200

Total

146.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Purdue vs. UCLA How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Pauley Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): NBCSN, Peacock

Purdue record: 17-1

UCLA record: 12-6

Purdue vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Purdue is 9-9 ATS this season

UCLA is 7-11 ATS this season

Purdue is 5-2 ATS on the road this season

UCLA is 5-5 ATS at home this season

Purdue is 8-9 ATS as favorite this season

UCLA is 1-5 ATS as underdog this season

Purdue vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch

Braden Smith, Point Guard, Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue point guard Braden Smith put up one of his best games of the season to come back and get the win at USC on Saturday. He had 22 points on 7 of 14 shooting, including 4 of 6 from deep.

The senior guard is averaging 14.7 points, 9.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game this season.

Smith had a similar output in the only meeting between these two schools. He had 23 points on 8 of 17 shooting (6 of 10 from beyond the arc) on February 28.

Purdue vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick

Purdue has been fading a bit in recent weeks, only winning by single digits in their last four contests. Mind you, they were favored by 16.5, 22.5, 10.5, and 8.5 in those games, and had to erase a first-half deficit to start this road trip off with a win at USC.

This will be the toughest test UCLA has faced at home, though, after covering the spread -8.5 and -9.5 favorites against Oregon and Arizona State last month.

The moneyline price makes it a bit enticing to take a chance on UCLA outright, but I’ll play it safer with the spread.

Pick: UCLA +5.5 (-108)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.