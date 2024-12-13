LOOK: NCAA Reveals Logo for 2026 Final Four in Indianapolis
The NCAA has already unveiled the logo for the 2026 Final Four, which is scheduled to be played in Indianapolis, Ind. The design was revealed in a social media video post on Friday.
"In Indiana, basketball is more than a game — it's a tradition and a way of life," the NCAA's post reads. "The 2026 Final Four logo celebrates the iconic '90s basketball era, blending bracket-inspired design with elements of the Indianapolis Civic Flag."
The 2026 Final Four will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. Dates for college basketball's pinnacle event are Saturday, April 4 (semifinals) and Monday, April 6 (championship).
"We are thrilled to reveal and showcase the logo as we look to once again welcome college basketball fans back to Indianapolis for the 2026 Men's Final Four," Patrick Talty, president of Indiana Sports Corp., said in a statement. "Indiana is where champions are crowned, and there is no better example of that than in 2026, when the city will host not only the Men's Final Four, but also the Division II and Division III men's basketball championship games, as well."
Indianapolis is currently scheduled to host the Final Four twice in the next five years. The city gets the 2026 event and will host again in 2029 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
